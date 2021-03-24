March 24, 2021
Police K-9 bill continues favorable run in House
Police K-9s could soon be cleared for treatment in the line of duty. And why shouldn't they?

Haley Brown

K-9
Senate companion legislation is ready for the floor.

If a dog is already man’s best friend, a police K-9 is one step up from that. House legislation proved as much during a committee meeting Wednesday.

A bill (HB 697) sponsored by Rep. Sam Killebrew would allow police K-9s to receive immediate medical attention if injured in the line of duty.

Under the bill, EMS vehicles could transport police dogs injured in the line of duty to a veterinary clinic or emergency room, as long as no person requires medical attention or transport at the same time.

The bill also allows paramedics to provide medical care to an injured police dog at the scene of an emergency or while the K-9 is being transported.

The bill received bipartisan support. The House Regulatory Reform Subcommittee unanimously voted in favor of the bill.

Rep. Toby Overdorf praised the four-legged officers during committee debate.

“These are an integral part of our law enforcement, and I’m grateful that they will get the same treatment as our human law enforcement as well,” Overdorf said.

The furry officers have other friends in high places too. Outside groups who waved in support of the new legislation included the Florida Police Chief Association, the Office of the Attorney General, the Humane Society and the Animal Legal Defense Fund.

Senate companion legislation (SB 388) faired similarly through all of its committees and is now ready for the floor.

Next up for the House bill is the Health and Human Services Committee, which marks the last of three committee stops.

A police K-9 can cost more than $6,000, plus continuing costs of food and veterinary care, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Haley Brown

Haley Brown is a capitol reporter for FloridaPolitics.com. Her background includes covering the West Virginia Legislature for a regular segment on WVVA-TV in Bluefield called Capitol Beat. Her reporting in southern West Virginia also included city issues, natural disasters, crime, human interest, and anchoring weekend newscasts. Haley is a Florida native. You can reach her at haleyibrown@gmail.com.

