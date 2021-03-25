Voters burned out on legislative plan for THC caps, new poll shows

More than half of Florida voters don’t want THC caps on medical marijuana.

That’s according to findings from St. Pete Polls in a new survey commissioned by Florida Politics. The poll, taken between March 22 and 24, found 61% of voters view limits on THC as a bas idea.

Of those, more than 32% were completely opposed, deeming the idea very bad, while 29% were more mellow but still considered the concept somewhat bad.

There’s very little strong appetite for the bill even among supporters, with 22% calling THC caps somewhat good and just 17% who called the policy very good.

But whether that leaves legislation up in smokes remains unclear. Momentum has been building with the Legislature for some type of regulation on the medical products. The House has seen pushes for THC caps for years, but Sen. Ray Rodrigues, an Estero Republican, has now been making the case in the upper chamber as well.

That’s despite vocal opposition by patient advocacy groups.

Notably, even a majority of Republicans remain cool to the idea. 27% deem caps a somewhat bad proposal and another 25% view it as a very bad idea. About 24% consider the proposal a very good one, and other 24% consider it somewhat good.

Democrats, 41% of whom call caps very bas with another 29% judging them as somewhat bad, remain the most ardent opponents.

But an overwhelming number of independents also look at legislation harshly. About 32% call the idea somewhat bad and another 30% consider it very bad.

Voters in every racial demographic break down similarly in their thoughts on THC caps. The same goes for gender and age, though there’s more enthusiasm for caps among those age 70 and older than in any other group. About 28% of older voters consider caps a somewhat good ide and 20% see it as a very good one. But 30% say the proposal is somewhat bad and 22% call it very bad.