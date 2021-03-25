March 25, 2021
Influence MagazinePodcasts
   

Jimmy Patronis welcomes Donald Trump to launch social media venture in Florida

Jason DelgadoMarch 25, 20214min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Voters burned out on legislative plan for THC caps, new poll shows

HeadlinesInfluence

Poll shows Florida voters uncomfortable with anti-riot legislation

HeadlinesInfluence

Nikki Fried, Black pastors call voter bills racist, voter suppression

trump twitter
'The fact is Big Tech went after you like never before.'

Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis is rolling out the red carpet for former President Donald J. Trump, encouraging the Republican real estate mogul to launch his new digital media venture in the Sunshine State.

The CFO’s letter comes after a series of reports claiming Trump is planning to launch a social media platform in the near future.

Florida, Patronis wrote, is waiting with open arms.

“I want to do everything possible to ensure this new venture happens in Florida,” Patronis wrote.

Trump’s social media presence all but vanished following the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Several died in the siege.

In the days and weeks after the riot, both Facebook and Twitter removed Trump from their platforms, arguing the former President incited the insurrection.

The decision angered Republicans, free speech advocates and big tech critics.

“The fact is Big Tech went after you like never before,” Patronis wrote. “These tech firms are not being honest brokers in how they deal with the public — they’re using their power to shutdown conservative voices.”

Little is known about Trump’s next steps including the social media venture.

Former Trump adviser Jason Miller told FOX News, however, that the platform would “completely redefine the game” and “attract tens of millions” of users.

In the letter, Patronis contends Florida is the best place for Trump’s venture.

“Between Florida’s colleges and universities, our infrastructure, private sector partners and business development entities, Florida has what it takes for your new venture to succeed in the Sunshine State.”

Patronis’ invitation underscores Trump’s ongoing relevance and the new war declared by Florida Republicans against big tech.

In February, Gov. Ron DeSantis and House Speaker Chris Sprowls announced a bill titled the Transparency in Technology Act.

The bill aims to protect Floridians’ right to use social media platforms. It also marks their first assault against who they’ve coined as the “big tech cartel.”

Among other provisions, the bill includes a daily $100,000 fine for “de-platforming” candidates for office, such as when Twitter and other sites banned Trump.

Post Views: 2

Jason Delgado

Jason Delgado covers news out of the state capital for Florida Politics. After a stint with the U.S. Army, Jason attended the University of Central Florida where he studied American Policy and National Security. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. Throw him a line at jason@floridapolitics.com or on Twitter at @JasonDelgadoFL.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousVoters burned out on legislative plan for THC caps, new poll shows

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories

    Florida expands vaccine access: 40 and over starting Monday, all adults Apr. 5