Jimmy Patronis welcomes Donald Trump to launch social media venture in Florida

Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis is rolling out the red carpet for former President Donald J. Trump, encouraging the Republican real estate mogul to launch his new digital media venture in the Sunshine State.

The CFO’s letter comes after a series of reports claiming Trump is planning to launch a social media platform in the near future.

Florida, Patronis wrote, is waiting with open arms.

“I want to do everything possible to ensure this new venture happens in Florida,” Patronis wrote.

Trump’s social media presence all but vanished following the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Several died in the siege.

In the days and weeks after the riot, both Facebook and Twitter removed Trump from their platforms, arguing the former President incited the insurrection.

The decision angered Republicans, free speech advocates and big tech critics.

“The fact is Big Tech went after you like never before,” Patronis wrote. “These tech firms are not being honest brokers in how they deal with the public — they’re using their power to shutdown conservative voices.”

Little is known about Trump’s next steps including the social media venture.

Former Trump adviser Jason Miller told FOX News, however, that the platform would “completely redefine the game” and “attract tens of millions” of users.

In the letter, Patronis contends Florida is the best place for Trump’s venture.

“Between Florida’s colleges and universities, our infrastructure, private sector partners and business development entities, Florida has what it takes for your new venture to succeed in the Sunshine State.”

Patronis’ invitation underscores Trump’s ongoing relevance and the new war declared by Florida Republicans against big tech.

In February, Gov. Ron DeSantis and House Speaker Chris Sprowls announced a bill titled the Transparency in Technology Act.

The bill aims to protect Floridians’ right to use social media platforms. It also marks their first assault against who they’ve coined as the “big tech cartel.”

Among other provisions, the bill includes a daily $100,000 fine for “de-platforming” candidates for office, such as when Twitter and other sites banned Trump.