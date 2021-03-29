March 29, 2021
Amy Maguire promoted to executive vice president for Shumaker
congratulations to Amy Maguire, newly promoted executive vice president at Shumaker.

Amy Maguire flag
Maguire previously served as principal of Shumaker Advisors Florida for two years.

Amy Maguire is being elevated to executive vice president of state and local affairs for Shumaker Advisors, the company announced this week.

Maguire previously served as principal of Shumaker Advisors Florida for two years. In her new role she will lead Florida’s state lobbying and advocacy practice representing clients in the front end of the executive and legislative branches of state government.

“Amy is a powerhouse, dedicated to serving our clients and making a positive impact in our community,” said Shumaker Advisors Florida President and CEO Ron Christaldi. “She is an extraordinary leader and we are pleased to elevate her to Executive Vice President of State and Local Affairs.”

Maguire specializes in policy and budget matters and advises clients in several sectors including health care, environment, technology, education, and economic and social impact, among others.

Maguire has more than two decades of experience in public affairs in local, state and federal government. She serves businesses in a 10 county region in the Tampa Bay area, representing them in both city and county governments.

Maguire is an avid community volunteer, blending her time to early learning efforts and serving those facing food and housing insecurity. She volunteers with Metropolitan Ministries helping middle school-aged teenagers and serves on boards for the St. Pete Free Clinic, LiFT Academy and the St. Pete Chamber Policy Committee.

She previously served on boards for Suncoast YMCA, Religious Community Services, Harbor House, Dr. Phillips Foundation, SPCA, Feeding Tampa Bay, Swim Across America and Metropolitan Ministries. Maguire also previously co-founded and chaired the St. Pete Innovation District.

Maguire is a frequent speaker at women’s groups across the nation and published her first book in 2018.

Janelle Irwin Taylor

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in Tampa Bay since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as senior reporter for WMNF News. Janelle has a lust for politics and policy. When she’s not bringing you the day’s news, you might find Janelle enjoying nature with her husband, children and two dogs. You can reach Janelle at Janelle@floridapolitics.com.

