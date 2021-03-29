March 29, 2021
Influence MagazinePodcasts
   

Gov. DeSantis signs COVID-19 liability bill, enlists rock band to perform at bill signing

Jason DelgadoMarch 29, 20214min0

Related Articles

Influence

Abolishing constitutional panel ready for House vote

HeadlinesInfluence

Groups across the state react to passage of COVID-19 liability bill

Headlines

‘Upward trajectory’: Prediction markets like Ron DeSantis as Donald Trump alternative

DeSantis COVID liability
The bill is the first to be signed into law during the 2021 Legislative Session.

In a surprise break from Capitol monotony, Gov. Ron DeSantis enlisted a local rock band Monday to perform as he signed a bill that would create COVID- liability protections for businesses and healthcare providers.

The band, Highway 85, provided an overture for the Republican Governor, who signed into law the first proposal (SB 72) to reach the Governor’s desk during the 2021 Legislative Session.

Flanked by Republican leadership including House Speaker Chris Sprowls, Senate President Wilton Simpson and Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, DeSantis said the bill aims to alleviate concerns among business owners.

“We want folks to be able to live their lives, provide opportunities for people to do different things and then let individuals make the decisions about what they want to do,” DeSantis said. “You want to go listen to the band? That’s fine.”

Sponsored by Republican Sen. Jeff Brandes of St. Petersburg, the bill’s protections become applicable if a defendant — such as a convenience store or nursing home — made a “good-faith effort” to comply with government health guidelines.

Moreover, a plaintiff would need to prove with “clear and convincing evidence” that a defendant acted with “gross negligence” when filing a COVID-19-related lawsuit.

Republican leadership motored the bill through committees.

“This is the most aggressive COVID liability protection bill in the United States of America,” Sprowls said.

Proponents of the measure contend businesses and providers navigated the pandemic’s early stages with conflicting health guidance and limited supplies.

They fear predatory lawsuits are a looming and potentially crippling threat.

“We had businesses, frontline workers and health care that in the face of the tragedy they were facing last March, April and May had to go to work every day,” Simpson said. “This bill was essential to protect those folks.”

Critics, meanwhile, argued the legislation goes too far to protect corporations.

After the performance, DeSantis took a moment to discuss the pandemic’s impact on the band.

Lead singer and guitarist David Bowling described the impact as “horrifying,” adding that the band went from performing 12 shows a year to only two since the pandemic’s onset.

The impact, Bowling said, is far-reaching.

“You have stage production with sound guys, lighting guys, stage builders,” he told the Governor. “They’re out of work, as well as us.”

Post Views: 88

Jason Delgado

Jason Delgado covers news out of the state capital for Florida Politics. After a stint with the U.S. Army, Jason attended the University of Central Florida where he studied American Policy and National Security. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. Throw him a line at jason@floridapolitics.com or on Twitter at @JasonDelgadoFL.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousBryan Avila bill setting up Biscayne Bay Commission heads to House floor

nextCDC director has feeling of ‘impending doom’ amid new spike

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories

    Florida expands vaccine access: 40 and over starting Monday, all adults Apr. 5