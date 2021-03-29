Groups across the state react to passage of COVID-19 liability bill

The COVID-19 liability bill is proving to be a shiny trophy for both the Legislature and the Governor. On Monday, it became the first piece of legislation this Session to be signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Florida Chamber of Commerce CEO Mark Wilson praised the Governor for his leadership on the issue.

“The Florida Chamber thanks Governor DeSantis for his leadership in protecting Florida’s business community and appreciates the priority that has been placed on these protections for Florida’s job creators. COVID-19 lability protections for Florida’s job creators has been a top priority for the Florida Chamber since day one of the global pandemic. With today’s signing of SB 72 by Governor DeSantis, Florida’s businesses and health care facilities who continue to do their best to keep employees, customers and patients safe will no longer have to fear frivolous lawsuits as they continue relaunching Florida’s economy,” Wilson said.

LeadingAge Florida, a group that represents health care providers for seniors, released a statement applauding the bill.

“Frivolous lawsuits don’t improve care. They simply malign the tireless work of those who care for Florida’s most vulnerable and drain already scarce resources in the process,” the statement, attributed to LeadingAgePresident and CEO Steve Bahmer read in part.

The COVID-19 liability bill was merged with a bill that raises the standard to sue nursing homes over COVID-19 issues.

Florida’s Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis tweeted his approval.