‘Upward trajectory’: Bettors embrace Ron DeSantis as Donald Trump alternative

If Donald Trump doesn’t chase a second term in 2024, bettors believe Florida’s Governor is most likely to be the GOP nominee.

Action on Predict It sees Gov. Ron DeSantis as second most likely to be the party’s nominee. At a $0.21 Yes price, he is drubbing the field.

Amb. Nikki Haley, at $0.11, leads a field of relative long-shots that include South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Other Florida names are even more unlikely, according to those willing to put their money where their mouths are.

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio comes in at just $0.05. Rubio is ahead of fellow Florida Sen. Rick Scott, who is at $0.03.

PredictIt hailed the Governor’s “upward trajectory” in a tweet promoting the DeSantis surge.

“DeSantis has broken above 20¢ for the first time in the 2024 #RNOM market — he’s been consistently in an upward trajectory,” the platform posted Monday.

DeSantis’ ascendance comes as Trump has struggled to maintain visibility amidst a social media blackout, but should not surprise those who have been tracking the enthusiasm of activists for the Governor in recent months.

At this year’s Conservative Political Action Conference, DeSantis was the clear choice of activists at the Orlando event that drew a national crowd.

Trump was the choice of 55% and DeSantis 21% if both men were running. But without Trump in the field, DeSantis was the choice of 43%.

Marco Rubio and Rick Scott, meanwhile, ran even further behind. In a field with Trump and DeSantis both, Rubio was the choice of 1% polled and Scott 0.2%.

Scott’s support doubled, to 0.4%, with Trump out of the running. Rubio stayed at 1%.

The Governor is coy about 2024 plans, perhaps with good reason.

Polling is showing that a General Election race in 2022 between DeSantis and one leading Democrat, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, is currently a “dead heat.”

If Fried or any Democrat defeats DeSantis next year, 2024 becomes a dead letter.