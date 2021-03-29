Senate committee OK’s proposal to raise weekly unemployment benefit

The Senate Committee on Commerce and Tourism advanced a bill Monday that would increase Florida’s weekly unemployment benefit.

Currently, the state’s maximum payment is among the lowest in the nation, providing the unemployed a maximum of $275 per week.

Under the proposal (SB 1906), the maximum benefit would increase to $375 per week.

Republican Sen. Jason Brodeur of Sanford is the bill sponsor.

“We have a moral obligation to provide enough support to help meet some basic needs for Floridians who are out of work, through no fault of their own, and are looking for employment,” Brodeur said.

The bill advanced without several Democratic amendments.

Among them, Democratic Sen. Victor Torres of Kissimmee filed an amendment to increase the proposed payment to $500 a week . The amendment would’ve also extended the benefit duration from 12 to 26 weeks.

The amendment failed.

Despite voting in favor of the bill, Democratic Sen. Jason Pizzo of Miami-Dade repeatedly probed Broduer as to why he’s seeking to raise the weekly benefit by $100.

Pizzo described the bump as “arbitrary,” noting that the amount will soon be below the minimum wage.

Alternatively, he proposed that payments should be tied to Florida’s minimum wage.

The duration of those payments, he added, should be linked to the unemployment rate.

“I don’t want to come back to this,” Pizzo said. “I don’t want to revisit it again.”

Florida’s unemployment system came under fire during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The system’s failure and notoriously low benefits plagued Gov. Ron DeSantis and Republicans.

In contrast to Florida, California offers $450 a week for up to 26 weeks. Texas offers $535 a week for up to 26 weeks. And New York offers $504 for up to 26 weeks.

Closer to home, Alabama offers $275 for up to 14 weeks while Georgia offers $365 for up to 20 weeks.

Thousands of Floridians lamented the discrepancy amid the pandemic’s peak.

“Loss of a job is one of the most stressful things a family can go through and we need to have a meaningful benefit that Floridians can rely on,” said Senate President Wilton Simpson in a statement.

Brodeur’s proposal moves next to the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Transportation, Tourism and Economic Development.

It is also slated to appear before the Senate Appropriations Committee.

If signed into law, the bill would take effect July 1.