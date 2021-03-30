March 30, 2021
Matt Gaetz mum on reported Newsmax negotiations
A.G. Gancarski

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz has yet to dismiss as fake news a real news item that suggests the Panhandle Republican may leave Capitol Hill in the near future.

Gaetz’s purported destination according to a “scoop” from Axios: the up and coming conservative Newsmax cable network.

Axios cites “three sources with direct knowledge of the talks,” with one describing “early conversations.”

Gaetz isn’t commenting to Axios, and he hasn’t responded to Florida Politics’ text Tuesday morning asking if he was looking to move to television with Newsmax, and if so, what kind of position he wanted. But the story continues a recent trend of Gaetz flirtations with other positions in the wake of Donald Trump‘s loss in 2020.

In January, Gaetz disclaimed interest in running for the U.S. Senate in a primary bid against incumbent Marco Rubio, but he did leave open another possibility.

“I have no interest in running against Marco Rubio for the US Senate,” Gaetz tweeted. “In 2022, the only statewide position I would consider running for in the current political climate is Commissioner of Agriculture.”

Considerations and interest notwithstanding, Gaetz is in fact a candidate for reelection.

He filed last year for reelection in his Florida’s 1st Congressional District, which includes Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa and Walton counties. He won in November’s General Election with 64% of the vote.

There is little drama in Gaetz’s electoral future, at least as long as he stays in CD 1.

He has shown frustration with Republican leadership, as recently evidenced by his trip to Wyoming to rally against Rep. Liz Cheney, the highest-ranking Republican to vote for Trump’s second impeachment.

However, Gaetz does not seek a leadership position, seemingly occluding a path to meaningfully drive the caucus.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at AG@FloridaPolitics.com

