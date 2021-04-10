   

Progress Florida poses questions for Ron DeSantis about Matt Gaetz
Matt Gaetz with Ron DeSantis. Image by Jacob Ogles.

Jacob OglesApril 9, 20216min0

Related Articles

2022Headlines

Wilton Simpson committee hauled in $541K on eve of Legislative Session

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Takeaways from Tallahassee — What a riot

HeadlinesInfluence

Controversial anti-riot bill backed in Senate after emotional debate

Gaetz DeSantis
Everyone has questions. When will there be answers?

Gov. Ron DeSantis has yet to take any questions about long-time political ally Matt Gaetz’s growing sex scandal. But liberal activist group Progress Florida suggests the public deserves answers from Florida’s chief executive.

In an email blast on Friday, Progress Florida posited a dozen questions DeSantis should answer, even if he hasn’t been directly implicated in Gaetz’s alleged misdeeds. Many stem from DeSantis’ gubernatorial campaign in 2018, when Gaetz was a near-constant presence at DeSantis’ side and ultimately led his transition team. More recently, Gaetz has touted DeSantis as a presidential candidate on right-wing outlets like Fox News.

Progress Florida’s questions include some basics still unaddressed on this, day three of GaetzGate:

— Do you have a reaction to the accusations against him?

— When and how did you learn about these accusations?

— Have you spoken to him about them?

— When was the last time you spoke to him?

These could satiate curiosity regardless of DeSantis’ answers. The Governor has been known in the past to make hard breaks with former associates, such as Susie Wiles, who helped manage his victorious but close race for Governor in the final stretch.

Some dig for information on what Gaetz may have shared in the past, particularly based on allegations he showed nude photos to fellow members of Congress, where DeSantis was a close colleague:

— Did he ever show you pictures of nude women he claimed to have slept with?

— Are you aware of him paying women for sex?

— Are you aware of Gaetz ever having had sexual contact with a minor?

Based on the now-widely discussed reputation Gaetz had in political circles for wild behavior, Progress Florida suggests the Governor explain ever putting the Congressman in a position of influence, asking the following questions:

— Gaetz already had a reputation when you hired him to manage your transition. Can you explain why you’re friends and why you trusted him with such an important job?

— Would you consider hiring him again?

— Do you believe Gaetz or his accusers?

Finally, the group suggests DeSantis weigh in on some criminal elements and the matter of consequence:

— Do you have any knowledge of Gaetz using ecstasy or other illegal drugs?

— Do you think he should resign?

It seems unlikely DeSantis will forever evade questions about Gaetz, though it’s also doubtful he will address the full dozen pointed queries. But it may at least give regional reporters at popup sites and promotional events to bring some hard-hitters to the Q&A.

Post Views: 5,111

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousAdam Kinzinger first GOP congressman to call for Matt Gaetz to resign

nextHouse Ethics Committee launches investigation into Matt Gaetz — and it's for a lot more than sex trafficking

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories