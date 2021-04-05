Waller Park improvements at Florida Capitol to begin in May

In May, the Department of Management Services will begin a roughly two-year renovation project on the Florida Capitol Building’s west entrance.

The renovation plan, known as the Waller Park Improvement Project, will feature a slew of structural and aesthetic enhancements.

“When complete, the entrance will be more accessible for visitors and occupants through the construction of elevators and ramps,” DMS said. “The project will bring an increased green space to the lower plaza and will provide ample seating for visitors and occupants to enjoy. “

DMS partnered with Lewis + Whitlock, a Tallahassee-based architecture firm, on the project.

The project will incorporate “artistic etchings” of various state symbols, including a large state seal near the entrance.

“The Great Seal of the State of Florida will be etched into the upper plaza, providing a perfect photo opportunity for groups visiting the complex,” DMS said.

The lower plaza, meanwhile, will boast “modern wall cladding.”

The intent, DMS said, is to harmonize the west entrance with the recently completed House and Senate plaza projects.

“The Stormsong Fountain will also be polished to better reflect the bold future of Florida,” DMS added.

According to a DMS timeline, the project will be carried out in phases on various ends and corners of the park.

The agency plans to send out a Waller Park Service Update each month detailing possible impacts to parking availability and building access.

“Capitol occupants and visitors may experience loud noises, dust, diverted pathways and rerouted entries, vibrations, smells, construction traffic and the presence of large machinery,” DMS said.

DMS, a state agency, oversees the daily operations, construction and maintenance at the Capitol Complex.

Florida’s Capitol Complex includes the Capitol Tower, the House Office Building, the Senate Office Building, the Knott Building, the Florida Historic Capitol Museum and more.

Notably, both the Senate and House are proposing nearly $17.5 million to remove the horizontal bars bolted across the windows of the 22-story Florida Capitol Building.

The non-recurring sum would complete Phase One of the Capitol Complex window replacement project.