   

Hillary Cassel adds $100K in donations during first full month of HD 99 campaign

Ryan NicolApril 6, 20214min0

Related Articles

Coronavirus in FloridaHeadlines

‘Is the Pope Catholic?’: Ron DeSantis sees himself as corporate media target

HeadlinesSouth Florida

South Florida eclipses 1.1 million completed COVID-19 vaccinations

2022Headlines

Two South Florida congressional seats show up on DCCC’s new list of 2022 targets

Hillary Cassel flag photo
Cassel is competing with Jeremy Katzman for the Democratic nomination.

Hillary Cassel has collected more than $100,000 in her first full month since filing for the House District 99 contest in 2022.

Cassel added $102,000 in outside cash during March, according to the latest filings with the Division of Elections. She entered the race on Feb. 22, but didn’t do any outside fundraising during those final few days of the month.

Cassel did add a $50,000 self-loan in February, however. She has nearly $142,000 in cash on hand as of March 31.

“Over the course of the last month, I have been truly grateful to everyone who has helped me get this campaign off to a running start,” Cassel said. “I’m energized and excited to continue working hard to win in 2022 and lead on issues including access to mental health care, caring for our seniors, expanding Medicaid and making sure insurance rates are stable and affordable for consumers.”

Nova Southeastern University administrator Jeremy Katzman is competing with Cassel for the Democratic nomination in HD 99. House Democratic Co-Leader Evan Jenne currently holds the seat, but is term-limited.

Cassel’s cash haul in March puts her well ahead of Katzman’s fundraising pace. Katzman raised just under $33,000 from Dec. 11 — the day he filed — and Feb. 28. His March fundraising report is not yet posted on the Division of Elections website.

A lawyer herself, Cassel brought in much of her March money from lawyers and law firms in the state. Cassel and her husband, Michael, co-founded their law firm, Cassel & Cassel, P.A. She now focuses on property damage lawsuits, representing individuals seeking insurance payouts after dealing with a fire, storm damage or other catastrophic events.

Cassel also serves on the Florida Bar’s Mental Health & Wellness of Florida Lawyers Committee, aiming to assist struggling lawyers. Cassel is a co-chair of the Governmental Affairs Committee of the Greater Hollywood Chamber of Commerce as well.

HD 99 covers parts of Broward County including Southwest Ranches, Cooper City, Dania Beach and Davie. The district leans heavily Democratic. Jenne ran unopposed for the HD 99 seat in each of his four elections, starting in 2014. It’s unclear how many other Democratic hopefuls will file for the seat. the winner of the August 2022 primary will be the heavy favorite in November.

Candidates and political committees face an April 12 deadline to report all financial activity through March 31.

Post Views: 421

Ryan Nicol

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousDisability abortion bill clears House committee

nextSal Nuzzo: The latest lawsuit nightmare costing us …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories