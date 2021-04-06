Hillary Cassel adds $100K in donations during first full month of HD 99 campaign

Hillary Cassel has collected more than $100,000 in her first full month since filing for the House District 99 contest in 2022.

Cassel added $102,000 in outside cash during March, according to the latest filings with the Division of Elections. She entered the race on Feb. 22, but didn’t do any outside fundraising during those final few days of the month.

Cassel did add a $50,000 self-loan in February, however. She has nearly $142,000 in cash on hand as of March 31.

“Over the course of the last month, I have been truly grateful to everyone who has helped me get this campaign off to a running start,” Cassel said. “I’m energized and excited to continue working hard to win in 2022 and lead on issues including access to mental health care, caring for our seniors, expanding Medicaid and making sure insurance rates are stable and affordable for consumers.”

Nova Southeastern University administrator Jeremy Katzman is competing with Cassel for the Democratic nomination in HD 99. House Democratic Co-Leader Evan Jenne currently holds the seat, but is term-limited.

Cassel’s cash haul in March puts her well ahead of Katzman’s fundraising pace. Katzman raised just under $33,000 from Dec. 11 — the day he filed — and Feb. 28. His March fundraising report is not yet posted on the Division of Elections website.

A lawyer herself, Cassel brought in much of her March money from lawyers and law firms in the state. Cassel and her husband, Michael, co-founded their law firm, Cassel & Cassel, P.A. She now focuses on property damage lawsuits, representing individuals seeking insurance payouts after dealing with a fire, storm damage or other catastrophic events.

Cassel also serves on the Florida Bar’s Mental Health & Wellness of Florida Lawyers Committee, aiming to assist struggling lawyers. Cassel is a co-chair of the Governmental Affairs Committee of the Greater Hollywood Chamber of Commerce as well.

HD 99 covers parts of Broward County including Southwest Ranches, Cooper City, Dania Beach and Davie. The district leans heavily Democratic. Jenne ran unopposed for the HD 99 seat in each of his four elections, starting in 2014. It’s unclear how many other Democratic hopefuls will file for the seat. the winner of the August 2022 primary will be the heavy favorite in November.

Candidates and political committees face an April 12 deadline to report all financial activity through March 31.