Debuting today: The Spring 2021 edition of INFLUENCE Magazine

This year’s Legislative Session is like none other. In addition to grappling with daily safety precautions to keep lawmakers and those in The Process shielded from COVID-19.

That’s why the latest edition of INFLUENCE Magazine centers on a theme borrowed from across the pond: Keep Calm and Session On.

Lawmakers are tasked with crafting a budget that responds to the unique fiscal situation the state is in — a deficit in state revenue spurred by the pandemic and a surplus of one-time federal funds to address pandemic-specific needs. It’s a recipe for added stress on top of an already exacting process.

This issue combines the usual Session-related elements — Top 25 lobbyists, a budget tutorial from an insider, profiles in leadership and success — with tools for taking a chill pill.

(A link to the digital copy of INFLUENCE Magazine is here.)

(Click here to subscribe to INFLUENCE Magazine. You must be a subscriber to receive a print edition of the magazine.)

We take a look at the joy of flying charter. With Tallahassee void of significant commercial air travel options, one Florida couple is eyeing a solution. Read about Joe and Wendy Smith’s venture from charter flight customer to owner and how they’re building the business to offer not only no-fuss leisure travel, but also opportunities for lawmakers and Tallahassee interests to ditch the security line.

We also feature a public affairs firm that spit in the face of isolation to boost teamwork, creating a culture that defied COVID-19 challenges.

This issue of INFLUENCE also includes a list of must-read books to take even the busiest of Session brains away from the 60-day grind for a bit of an escape, and some feel-good advice on how to unwind.

We also dive into how one Florida firm answered demands in a COVID-19 ravaged world with new virtual get-togethers to keep clients connected even as face-to-face interaction dwindled.

And what calm is complete without the presence of an emotional support animal? We take a look at the very good girls and boys taking over the Florida Capitol this year. These furry friends are begging for treats, not appropriations, and they are putting smiles on the faces of colleagues, lobbyists and visitors alike.

While we felt it important to respond to the unique challenges this year brings to the Legislative Session, we also stayed true to our roots, with information readers have come to expect from INFLUENCE. The issue is packed with insights from top players and features about those ancillary, but crucial to The Process.

It’s all packed into this must-read edition of INFLUENCE Magazine, the ultimate guide to knowledge and peace during this year’s COVID-Session.