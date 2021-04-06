   

Florida returns to reported 5,500+ COVID-19 cases in a day

Jacob OglesApril 6, 20215min0

Related Articles

Coronavirus in FloridaHeadlines

‘Is the Pope Catholic?’: Ron DeSantis sees himself as corporate media target

HeadlinesSouth Florida

South Florida eclipses 1.1 million completed COVID-19 vaccinations

2022Headlines

Two South Florida congressional seats show up on DCCC’s new list of 2022 targets

coronavirus-9-740x520
The good news: positivity rates remain low.

Florida returned to grim form, reporting upward of 5,500 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday a day after a dip in infections. Additionally, the number of cases of a contagious variant of the virus first seen in the U.K. has climbed to nearly 3,200 in Florida.

The latest data from the Department of Health shows Florida’s total number of cases at 2,090,862 since the coronavirus surfaced here in March 2020. That’s a jump of 5,556 cases since Monday’s report.

The total includes 2,051,647 Florida residents and 39,215 visitors who were tested for COVID-19 in Florida.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the pandemic climbed by 70 Tuesday, to 34,434 total individuals who died before recovering from the virus. That includes 33,780 who lived in Florida and 654 who died here.

The good news is positivity rates on testing have dipped even as the number of cases rises. The state processed results from 94,940 tests on Monday, of which 8,081 came back positive, an 8.51% rate. Health officials consider the spread of the virus under control when that number remains below 10%. The rate has exceeded that threshold just twice in the past two weeks, both times on Sundays when there was a lower than usual number of tests processed.

Of growing concern, the number of cases of the B.1.1.7 mutated coronavirus strain in Florida has climbed to 3,191. That’s more than one in five U.S. cases, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which as of Sunday evening reported 15,511 cases nationwide.

Florida also leads the nation in cases of the P.1 variant that surfaced in Brazil. A total of 64 of 289 U.S. cases were detected in the state. There have also been 24 cases of the South Africa-originating B.1.351 variant detected in Florida out of 374 cases across the nation.

But on a brighter note, Florida officials continue to get shots in arms. The Department of Health reports 6,437,330 individuals received at least one dose in Florida, an increase of 80,281 since Monday’s mid-day report.

Of those, 284,586 took the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Another 3,485,081 have been fully vaccinated with two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna shots, and another 2,667,663 have had one dose of Moderna or Pfizer and await a second shot.

Editor’s note on methodology: The Florida Department of Health releases new data every morning around 10:45 a.m. The total number reported in those daily reports include the previous day’s totals as well as the most up to date data as of about 9:30 a.m.

Florida Politics uses the report-over-report increase to document the number of new cases each day because it represents the most up-to-date data available. Some of the more specific data, including positivity rates and demographics, considers a different data set that includes only cases reported the previous day.

This is important to note because the DOH report lists different daily totals than our methodology to show day-over-day trends. Their numbers do not include nonresidents who tested positive in the state and they only include single-day data, therefore some data in the DOH report may appear lower than what we report.

Post Views: 90

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSal Nuzzo: The latest lawsuit nightmare costing us …

nextPrediction markets favor Ron DeSantis for reelection, Democrats far behind

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories