South Florida eclipses 1.1 million completed COVID-19 vaccinations

South Florida’s tri-county area has now completed more than 1.1 million COVID-19 inoculations. That’s according to the latest data released by the Florida Department of Health.

But the case positivity rate remains up week-to-week in Miami-Dade and Broward counties. That shows cases are rising even as the vaccine effort continues.

South Florida added 2,570 COVID-19 cases Tuesday, putting the region above 806,000 since the pandemic began. The region recorded just 16 deaths Tuesday, one day after a weeks-low death toll of 11.

Officials are looking to keep that number low even as cases rise. So far, 11,306 COVID-19 patients have lost their lives across Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties alone.

Hospitalizations are remaining steady week-to-week in all three counties, however. That could be a sign the positive cases contain a lower share of vulnerable individuals. Those vulnerable Floridians are more likely to be vaccinated at this stage, though all adults are now eligible for the vaccine as of Monday.

Around 61% of Palm Beach seniors are vaccinated. That number is hovering around 58% in Broward and Miami-Dade.

Here are some of the weekly numbers for the previous three weeks throughout the South Florida tri-county area:

Miami-Dade

— March 16-22: 28 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 8 newly-reported deaths per day, 1,202 new confirmed cases per day, 6.7% positivity rate, 20,874 vaccine doses administered per day, 7,739 vaccinations completed per day

— March 23-29: 30 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 15 newly-reported deaths per day, 1,168 new confirmed cases per day, 6% positivity rate, 22,791 vaccine doses administered per day, 11,117 vaccinations completed per day

— March 30-April 5: 27 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 11 newly-reported deaths per day, 1,270 new confirmed cases per day, 6.9% positivity rate, 22,056 vaccine doses administered per day, 11,400 vaccinations completed per day

Broward

— March 16-22: 17 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 6 newly-reported deaths per day, 615 new confirmed cases per day, 6% positivity rate, 13,414 vaccine doses administered per day, 4,937 vaccinations completed per day

— March 23-29: 13 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 4 newly-reported deaths per day, 665 new confirmed cases per day, 6.8% positivity rate, 14,674 vaccine doses administered per day, 5,696 vaccinations completed per day

— March 30-April 5: 14 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 10 newly-reported deaths per day, 719 new confirmed cases per day, 7.3% positivity rate, 13,685 vaccine doses administered per day, 6,404 vaccinations completed per day

Palm Beach

— March 16-22: 11 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 4 newly-reported deaths per day, 317 new confirmed cases per day, 5.5% positivity rate, 7,146 vaccine doses administered per day, 2,312 vaccinations completed per day

— March 23-29: 11 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 6 newly-reported deaths per day, 370 new confirmed cases per day, 6.1% positivity rate, 8,798 vaccine doses administered per day, 3,073 vaccinations completed per day

— March 30-April 5: 11 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 4 newly-reported deaths per day, 362 new confirmed cases per day, 6.1% positivity rate, 9,314 vaccine doses administered per day, 4,292 vaccinations completed per day