Ron DeSantis blames ‘vaccine hesitancy’ on Joe Biden, Kamala Harris

Gov. Ron DeSantis suggested Tuesday that President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris contributed to “vaccine hesitancy.”

The governor made those comments on the Mark Levin radio program, contrasting unfavorably the Joe Biden administration with that of former President Donald Trump.

When Levin asked if Biden had any “role” in vaccines being expanded universally by the end of next month (a Trump promise echoed today by Biden), DeSantis downplayed the current administration’s contribution to the virus fight.

“No! And to the contrary, back when Trump was saying that, Biden and Harris were saying this was a bad vaccine,” DeSantis contended. “They were downplaying it. They were saying it wasn’t going to be effective. That it was dangerous! And actually, I think they’ve contributed to some of the vaccine hesitancy that we’ve seen throughout, you know, parts of our society.”

Meanwhile, DeSantis credits Donald Trump with vaccines even being a reality.

“And I can tell you the distribution has followed the consistent pattern and schedule from December to the present. There has not been anything done that has caused any major difference than what we were expecting. And I think the credit goes to President Trump.”

“If we’d had a Biden, or heck, if we’d had some establishment Republican, they would have gotten drowned out in bureaucracy. This would never have gotten done,” DeSantis said.

“It would have taken two years to get the vaccine. We would have already gotten natural herd immunity by then,” the governor added.

“If Biden had his way, we’d all be living under some sort of lockdown,” DeSantis added, going on to express “fear that they’re going to use these variants” to justify that course of action.

DeSantis has not gone out of his way to message with the current administration on the virus fight. When Vice President Kamala Harris came to Jacksonville to tout the American Rescue Plan virus relief package this year, the governor was downstate at a gas station ribbon cutting.