Miami-Dade County surpasses 500K completed COVID-19 vaccinations

Miami-Dade County, Florida’s most populous county, is the first in the state to complete 500,000 COVID-19 inoculations.

The county is also just shy of 1.3 million total doses administered. That’s according to Wednesday’s COVID-19 report from the Department of Health.

South Florida’s tri-county area — which also includes Broward and Palm Beach counties — will likely surpass 3 million total doses administered by the end of the week.

The region added 2,380 new cases in Wednesday’s report. That puts the tri-county area at just under 809,000 cases overall since the pandemic began.

The seven-day case positivity rate is still hovering at or above 7% in Miami-Dade and Broward counties. Those two counties have shown early indications that a fourth spike is possible. But while the case counts have increased in the last week or two, they may be reaching a plateau in Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade’s daily case positivity rate has fallen between 6.7% and 7.1% each of the last six days. In Broward, that daily metric has hovered around 8% in two of the last four days, showing signs a continued rise is still possible. The seven-day positivity rate in Broward currently sits at 7.3%.

Just 12 new deaths were reported Wednesday. That’s the third straight day with a death toll below 16. Overall, 11,318 COVID-19 patients have died in the region, but deaths have fallen week-to-week in Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties. Broward’s total has remained fairly steady over the past few weeks.

Here are some of the weekly numbers for the previous three weeks throughout the South Florida tri-county area:

Miami-Dade

— March 17-23: 27 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 7 newly-reported deaths per day, 1,205 new confirmed cases per day, 6.6% positivity rate, 21,598 vaccine doses administered per day, 8,594 vaccinations completed per day

— March 24-30: 29 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 15 newly-reported deaths per day, 1,156 new confirmed cases per day, 6.1% positivity rate, 23,192 vaccine doses administered per day, 11,638 vaccinations completed per day

— March 31-April 6: 26 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 11 newly-reported deaths per day, 1,283 new confirmed cases per day, 7% positivity rate, 24,988 vaccine doses administered per day, 12,675 vaccinations completed per day

Broward

— March 17-23: 18 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 6 newly-reported deaths per day, 609 new confirmed cases per day, 6.1% positivity rate, 13,592 vaccine doses administered per day, 5,036 vaccinations completed per day

— March 24-30: 13 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 7 newly-reported deaths per day, 684 new confirmed cases per day, 7.1% positivity rate, 14,819 vaccine doses administered per day, 6,028 vaccinations completed per day

— March 31-April 6: 13 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 8 newly-reported deaths per day, 735 new confirmed cases per day, 7.3% positivity rate, 14,458 vaccine doses administered per day, 6,845 vaccinations completed per day

Palm Beach

— March 17-23: 10 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 2 newly-reported deaths per day, 322 new confirmed cases per day, 5.6% positivity rate, 7,550 vaccine doses administered per day, 2,176 vaccinations completed per day

— March 24-30: 13 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 7 newly-reported deaths per day, 361 new confirmed cases per day, 6.2% positivity rate, 9,029 vaccine doses administered per day, 3,741 vaccinations completed per day

— March 31-April 6: 12 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 4 newly-reported deaths per day, 383 new confirmed cases per day, 6.2% positivity rate, 9,642 vaccine doses administered per day, 4,260 vaccinations completed per day