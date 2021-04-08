Joel Greenberg reportedly working on plea deal

Former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg reportedly is getting ready to make a plea deal in the wide-ranging and growing federal criminal case against him, which could be of concern to other potential targets of federal investigators, including U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz.

The Orlando Sentinel reported Thursday afternoon that Greenberg’s lawyers and federal prosecutors have received permission from a U.S. District Court judge in Orlando to enter a plea deal next month. Greenberg remains jailed in Orange County.

Whether that deal involves federal prosecutors convincing Greenberg to testify against other potential defendants is not known.

Greenberg’s case, which began as a federal cyberstalking case last summer, grew in various directions after investigators obtained and started examining his computer servers, phones, and other devices.

Soon Greenberg was charged with a variety of other federal crimes including diverting public money into his private accounts, bribery, stealing identifications, and sex trafficking of a minor. And investigators reportedly began asking about some of his associates, reportedly including Gaetz, a Republican congressman from Fort Walton Beach, according to the New York Times.

To date, Greenberg has denied all the charges.

Gaetz, who has not been charged with any crimes, has repeatedly denied the reports about him.

Federal investigators pursuing the case also have reportedly been asking about former former Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulations Secretary Halsey Beshears, and former Greater Orlando Aviation Authority Board Member Jason Pirozzolo of Winter Garden.

The Sentinel reported Thursday that Greenberg is expected to plead guilty to criminal charges by the middle of next month, his attorney and prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office confirmed during a court hearing this afternoon.

The lawyers were given until May 15 to work out the plea deal. Greenberg had been slated to stand trial in June, the newspaper reported. On Friday, Greenberg’s attorney, Fritz Scheller, is scheduled to appear again in federal court for an arraignment on Greenberg’s latest charges in a fourth indictment filed March 30 by federal prosecutors.