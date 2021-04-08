Anthony Sabatini talks tough after House floor no-show

Rep. Anthony Sabatini apparently took a break from smearing shoe polish on his face this afternoon to get on Twitter and brag to his followers about all the bills he voted against on the House floor.

Or, at least, the bills he would have voted against had he bothered to show up to work.

The Howey-in-the-Hill Republican lists a half-dozen bills with brief descriptions that only further the stereotype that Lost Cause fanboys don’t know how to read.

Today I voted NO on the following Bills: SB 50-$1 billion Online Sales Tax

SB 1954-Florida Green New Deal

SB 2514-Green New Deal Trust Fund

SB 2510-New fines

SB 2518 -Medicaid Expansion

SB 2502-implementing bill for budget

SB 2500- $97 Billion budget—5.1% increase from last year — Rep. Anthony Sabatini (@AnthonySabatini) April 8, 2021

To Rep. Blackface, the GOP-backed plan to address sea level rise (SB 2514) is synonymous with the “Green New Deal. He dismisses a bill to provide care to struggling seniors (SB 2518) as “Medicaid expansion.” And he describes a bill that would provide police with working radios as “new fees” despite the fact that the $3 surcharge in question has been around for years.

Most puzzling, however, is his no-vote on the online sales tax bill (SB 50).

He calls it a $1 billion tax, even though the law already requires the collections and the new collections would be used to replenish the unemployment trust fund — something he’ll be happy about when his quixotic congressional campaign goes down in flames and he finds himself without a paycheck.

Curiously, he leaves out the fact that none of his votes counted.

Sure, he told his aide to submit some “after roll call” votes, but those are worth about as much as a dollar bill with Clement Clay’s face on it — as in nothing, for those of you who aren’t Confederate apologists.

This is par for the course for Sabatini. He talks a tough game and projects himself as the most conservative lawmaker in the state House to get attaboys from his troll army.

But when it comes time to actually take that stand, he’s nowhere to be found.