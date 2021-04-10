Duke Energy awards $650K in education-related grants in Florida

The Duke Energy Foundation is awarding $653,000 in educational grants directed to students and educators in Florida.

The utility-powerhouse will award grants to 23 nonprofits in an effort to enhance educational programs focused on science, technology, engineering and math (STEM), as well as diversity, equity and inclusion awareness.

“Building a brighter future begins with providing students with the best education and opportunities for success,” Melissa Seixas, Duke Energy Florida president, said in a news release. “These grants are an investment in our communities and will strengthen and support those who are educating our next generation.”

Among the recipients is the Pinellas Education Foundation, which received $180,000 in continuing support of the STEM Academy Program.

The academy fosters STEM content knowledge and workforce skill development for students in grades 2-12 using an extended school day and summer camp offerings. The program is free and open to any Pinellas County student, and targets under-represented, low-income students.

“Engaging students in STEM education at all levels develops strong critical thinking and problem-solving skills,” Stacy Baier, CEO of the Pinellas Education Foundation, said in a news release. “We are grateful to Duke Energy’s investment in afterschool STEM programs, which gives students greater opportunities to learn and explore the intersections of science, technology, engineering and math.”

The recipients, which range from statewide institutions to local programs, include:

Statewide

— Consortium of Florida Education Foundations Inc. – Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Professional Development for Florida’s Local Education Foundations ($45,000).

— Florida Education Foundation – Florida STEAMposium ($45,000).

Greater Tampa Bay area

— Pinellas Education Foundation – STEM Academy Program ($180,000).

— Polk Education Foundation and Business Partnership – Instead of PPE, We’re Focusing on EEE! (Energy, Engineering and Environmental Studies) ($40,000).

— Citrus County Education Foundation Inc. – Foundation for Success Projects ($36,000).

— Pasco Education Foundation Inc. – Pasco Energy and Marine Center ($25,000).

— Young Men’s Christian Association Inc., Citrus County – YMCA Summer Readers Program ($4,000).

Greater Orlando area

— Foundation for Orange County Public Schools Inc. – 2021-2022 Teacher Impact Grants Program ($50,000).

— Orlando Science Center – Impactful STEM Fieldtrips ($45,000).

— Foundation for Seminole County Public Schools – Enhancing STEM Opportunities for Students in Seminole County ($40,000).

— Futures Inc. – EnviroSTEM 2022 ($30,000).

— A Gift for Teaching – Pencil Boys Program ($10,000).

— Educational Foundation of Lake County Inc. – Closing the Equity Gap through Engineering Pathways ($10,000).

— Sumter Schools Enhancement Foundation – Sumter Vision for Success ($6,000).

— Highlands County Education Foundation – STEM Mini-Grants for Energy, Engineering or Environmental Education ($5,000).

— Orange County Library System – Summer Reading Program Outreach to Overcome COVID Divide ($5,000).

Greater Tallahassee/Gainesville area

— Public Education Foundation of Marion County – Every Cloud has a Silver Lining ($20,000).

— Education Foundation of Gulf County Inc. – Supercharged STEM: Advanced Drone Construction ($12,000).

— Madison County Foundation for Excellence in Education – Science STEMulation ($10,000).

— Levy County Schools Foundation Inc. – Bridging the Gap ($10,000).

— The Education Foundation of Alachua County Inc. – Take Stock Summer Engineering Camp ($9,000).

— Jefferson County Education Foundation – Energizing Education for Everyone ($8,000).

— Lafayette Penny Foundation Inc. – Science is Growing! ($8,000).