Michael Waltz has more than $1M banked for reelection bid

U.S. Rep. Michael Waltz has more than $1 million on hand for his 2022 reelection bid, his campaign announced Monday.

The Republican congressman’s finance report is not yet available on the Federal Elections Commission website, though he will report raising approximately $378,000 in the first quarter of this year.

“I am incredibly grateful for the support we have received this quarter,” Waltz said. “People are energized to take the majority in the House in 2022 and stop the Left’s radical agenda in Washington.”

Waltz had about $885,000 in the bank at the end of the 2020 election cycle, which saw him easily win reelection to Florida’s 6th Congressional District over Democratic nominee Clint Curtis. The final vote was 61%-39%.

CD 6 covers parts of St. Johns and Lake counties, as well as the entirety of Flagler and Volusia counties along Florida’s Atlantic coast.

The district has a sizable Republican advantage. Ahead of the 2020 election, there were about 235,000 registered Republicans in the district compared to 184,000 registered Democrats.

However, the district’s lines and possibly the district number will change ahead of the 2022 election due to the once-in-a-decade reapportionment process.

If Waltz lands in even a moderately GOP-friendly district, he will be tough to unseat.

The second-term lawmaker is a staple on 24-hour news networks and has been consistently visible on a number of issues, particularly U.S. relations with adversarial governments.

On Thursday, Waltz will join fellow Republican U.S. Rep. Guy Reschenthaler of Pennsylvania, former U.S. House Speaker Newt Gingrich, former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley and members of eight human rights organizations to discuss human rights abuses committed by the Chinese Communist Party and the movement to boycott the 2022 Olympics in Beijing.

Waltz has been at the forefront of the movement to boycott the 2022 Olympics, and has co-sponsored legislation calling for U.S. to boycott the games or for the International Olympics Committee to move them if human rights abuses do not cease in China.