   

U.S. recommends ‘pause’ for J&J vaccine over clot reports
Shortage of the Johnson & Jonson vaccine puts a speedbump to vaccination efforts.

Associated PressApril 13, 20212min0

210227185906-file-01-johnson-and-johnson-covid-19-vaccine-2020-exlarge-169
Blood clots lead to pause in one-shot vaccine.

The U.S. is recommending a “pause” in administration of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots.

In a joint statement Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration said it was investigating clots in six women in the days after vaccination, in combination with reduced platelet counts. More than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered in the U.S.

U.S. federal distribution channels, including mass vaccination sites, will pause the use of the J&J shot, and states and other providers are expected to follow.

CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will meet Wednesday to discuss the cases and the FDA has also launched an investigation of the cases.

“Until that process is complete, we are recommending a pause in the use of this vaccine out of an abundance of caution,” Dr. Anne Schuchat, Principal Deputy Director of the CDC and Dr. Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research said in a joint statement.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has extolled the one-shot vaccine for months, saying it would be central to the state’s vaccination strategy. At least momentarily, those plans are on pause.

___

Material published with permission of the Associated Press.

Associated Press

