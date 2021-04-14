   

House members unanimously support foreign influence crackdown bills
U.S. foreign adversaries are targeted.

Haley BrownApril 14, 20216min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Anti-riot bill awaits Senate vote

GaetzgateHeadlines

Embattled Matt Gaetz pushes new ‘fight back’ ad

HeadlinesInfluence

Houses passes bill prohibiting transgender girls from playing on girls’ sports teams

Cybercrimes and Corporate Espionage
The Governor has already voiced support for the bills.

The Florida Legislature might be backseat driving U.S. foreign policy, but all members seem OK with that.

Two Gov. Ron DeSantis-backed bills cracking down on foreign espionage passed the House floor Wednesday with unanimous support.

The bills focus on foreign espionage under the guise of help with research or corporate trade secrets.

DeSantis specifically called out China as a central threat at the initial unveiling of several bills that take aim at U.S. foreign adversaries.

One of the bills (HB 7017) requires greater disclosure of where Florida researchers are getting their grant money and prohibits some agreements between government agencies or schools with China and six other countries.

Rep. Erin Grall, who sponsors the bill, said on the House floor Wednesday the idea for the legislation came after the House Select Committee on the Integrity of Research Institutions undertook a review in 2020 of Florida’s university-based research programs. The select committee learned that federal officials were investigating about 200 cases across the U.S. involving federal grant recipients of research funds, who had failed to disclose professional, academic and business relationships in violation of various requirements. Florida’s institutions were part of the investigations, including the Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute and the University of Florida, among others. The select committee determined Florida research grants often lacked requirements deemed reasonably necessary to ensure research integrity.

As a result of the review, the bill outlines rules and procedures to keep adverse foreign influence at bay in Florida’s colleges and universities. The bill names China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, Cuba, Venezuela, and Syria as “foreign countries of concern.” The list was chosen from the federal foreign adversaries list.

Under the bill, universities and state agencies would be required to disclose to certain state departments foreign donations and grants over $50,000 from the named countries. Applicants for those grants would also be required to disclose all foreign financial connections with any of the seven countries of concern.

The bill also requires universities with research budgets over $10 million to perform extra screening of foreign applicants for research positions and extra screening for foreign travel and employee activities.

If the new law gets the Governor’s signature, donations “conditioned on a program to promote the language and culture of any of seven countries of concern” would also be prohibited.

Another bill passed by the House Wednesday (HB 1523), sponsored by Lithia Rep. Mike Beltran, takes aim at foreign governments by updating trade secret law. Under the bill, if trade secret theft is committed to benefit a foreign government or company, the offense would be a first-degree felony.

“It’s very important to protect companies from corporate espionage particularly from abroad,” Beltran said after a committee meeting in March. “We’ve kind of had mixed results at the federal level so we need to take charge here in Florida and protect our companies.”

Beltran’s bill would create the “Combating Corporate Espionage in Florida Act” by amending current trade secret theft definitions and crimes. A trade secret is a formula, process, device, or other business information kept confidential to maintain an advantage over competitors.

Beltran said current trade secret laws have loopholes arising from advances in technology.

“The criminal statute is outdated in that it requires you to actually take a physical item, which really isn’t the way people commit trade secret theft. They upload it to a cloud, they put it on their own USB, they download it onto their home computer. It’s not like 30 years ago, where you might print something, steal the blueprint, so forth,” Beltran explained.

The bill creates the crime of trafficking in trade secrets, a second-degree felony, which would be reclassified one degree higher if committed with intent to benefit a foreign government. About 80% of all economic espionage prosecutions brought by the U.S. Department of Justice allege conduct that would benefit the China.

The bill also allows private individuals and corporations greater ability to seek compensation in state court for stolen trade secrets, and offers immunity to a person who discloses a trade secret to authorities during an investigation or legal proceeding.

Post Views: 296

Haley Brown

Haley Brown is a capitol reporter for FloridaPolitics.com. Her background includes covering the West Virginia Legislature for a regular segment on WVVA-TV in Bluefield called Capitol Beat. Her reporting in southern West Virginia also included city issues, natural disasters, crime, human interest, and anchoring weekend newscasts. Haley is a Florida native. You can reach her at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousCollege president search exemption clears House

nextHouse sends bill to ease burdens on craft distilleries to DeSantis

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories