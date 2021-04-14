Embattled Matt Gaetz pushes new ‘fight back’ creative

Lawyered up amidst a reported federal investigation and a House ethics inquiry for sex trafficking and other serious allegations, a U.S. Congressman is pushing back with new creative.

Embattled U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz released a new ad Wednesday, featuring footage from a CNN executive saying the Congressman is a “problem for the Democratic Party because he’s so conservative, and he can cause a lot of hiccups in passing laws.”

“It would be great for the Democratic Party to get him out, so we’re going to keep running our stories,” asserted CNN Creative Director Charlie Chester in the video.

The Congressman hopes his Twitter followers will “help us fight back,” a reasonable ask given the dire and well-documented circumstances he faces.

Gaetz is facing scrutiny from the Justice Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, reportedly for issues potentially related to sex trafficking. It is important to note the Congressman has not been charged, and he maintains complete innocence.

Though the Justice Department has not charged Gaetz with any crimes, a House Ethics Committee investigation could lead to censure or expulsion for Gaetz down the road regardless of whether a DOJ indictment drops.

That Ethics probe will cover a lot of ground, showing exposure for Gaetz despite the current lack of federal charges.

“The Committee is aware of public allegations that Representative Matt Gaetz may have engaged in sexual misconduct and/or illicit drug use, shared inappropriate images or videos on the House floor, misused state identification records, converted campaign funds to personal use, and/or accepted a bribe, improper gratuity, or impermissible gift, in violation of House Rules, laws, or other standards of conduct,” a statement from the Ethics Committee declared.

Florida Republicans, whether historic allies or adversaries of the pyrotechnic Congressman, have steered clear of specific condemnation or denial as speculation swirls about the arrangement between Gaetz and the disgraced Joel Greenberg, who was working toward a plea deal, which in theory might involve him rolling on Gaetz.

Gov. Ron DeSantis shirked a reporter’s question before he could even finish it Monday. And former President Donald Trump has issued a couple of circular statements that serve, at best, as conditional defenses of Gaetz. And U.S. Sen. Rick Scott said the important thing was to “get the facts out.”

Leading Republicans in the House, meanwhile, have no problem saying the caucus would “take action” against Gaetz if an indictment drops from the Biden Justice Department.

