   

House nixes measure to eliminate salary for school board members, instead targets term limits
Image via Florida House.

Ryan NicolApril 15, 20214min0

Related Articles

Corona EconomicsHeadlines

Florida’s unemployment website went down again Thursday

FederalHeadlines

Vern Buchanan running for House Ways and Means Chair

HeadlinesInfluence

Bill targeting unwritten gun policies heads to House floor

FLAPOL012721CH042
Republican Rep. Sam Garrison is behind the resolution reviving the term limits issue.

School board term limits are back on the table in the Florida House.

The House Education and Employment Committee signed off of a joint resolution Thursday seeking to limit school board members to eight consecutive years of service. A previous iteration would have proposed eliminating school board member salaries.

Rep. Sam Garrison, a Fleming Island Republican, is behind the resolution (HJR 1461). That measure originally served as a device to eliminate pay for school board members. But Thursday, lawmakers approved a substitute measure which will instead seek to install term limits.

“A person may not appear on the ballot for reelection to the office of school board member if, by the end of his or her current term of office, the person will have served, or but for resignation would have served, in that office for eight consecutive years,” the resolution reads.

If the Legislature signs off on the measure, it would not be binding immediately. Instead, the resolution calls for a potential constitutional amendment to appear on the 2022 ballot for voters to weigh in. If 60% of voters during that election approve the change, then the term limit language would be placed into the state’s constitution.

Thursday’s stop in the House Education and Employment Committee was the final one for the measure. That means the resolution will now go to the full House floor.

This isn’t the first time the Legislature has sought to implement term limits at the school board level. In 2019, the effort stalled in the House following the committee process. Last year saw more success for the term limit push, as the House approved a similar resolution. While the Senate version also reached the floor, it died before earning final approval in that chamber.

That’s because 60% of lawmakers must sign off on the resolution before shipping it to the ballot. In the Senate, that means 24 votes in favor of the resolution.

Support for term limits has largely broken along party lines, with Republicans in favor and Democrats opposed. Last Session, Republicans controlled just 23 seats in the Senate — one short of the number needed for approval.

But with Republican Sen. Ileana Garcia winning the Senate District 37 race this past November, Republicans now control 24 Senate seats. It’s unclear as of yet whether Republicans will move in unison on the measure this year.

Sen. Joe Gruters — who carried last year’s Senate version — has again introduced a resolution teeing up the term limits question for Florida voters (SJR 1642). That legislation, however, has yet to be heard by any of its three assigned committees.

Post Views: 39

Ryan Nicol

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousBill targeting unwritten gun policies heads to House floor

nextVern Buchanan running for House Ways and Means Chair

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories