   

Senate wants $1.5M for TBARTA, House budget offer says no

Kelly HayesApril 17, 20218min0

Related Articles

Coronavirus in FloridaHeadlines

COVID-19 death toll surpasses 35K in Florida, another 6K new cases confirmed

HeadlinesInfluence

Senate agrees to preserve Space Florida funding

HeadlinesInfluence

Senate defunds, then re-funds law enforcement radio system during budget negotiations

tbarta
Some Senators have called to dissolve the organization.

The House left out Rep. Jackie Toledo’s $1.5 million request to fund the Tampa Bay Regional Transit Authority in its budget proposal at an Appropriations Conference committee Saturday. But, it looks like the Senate is on board with the additional funding.

The appropriations request, filed by the Tampa Republican (HB 2037) in January, would provide additional funds to the agency, which oversees regional transportation projects across the area. Manatee County Republican Sen. Jim Boyd filed a Senate version of the request (SF 2127) for the transportation agency, which was included in the Senate’s first offered budget to the Transportation and Economic Development Appropriations Committee.

The request calls for a nearly $275,000 salary and benefits package for TBARTA Executive Director David Green. It also includes more than $992,000 for additional staff salaries and benefits including technical support, financial administration and oversight, grants management and administration, marketing and public relations, project management and procurement administration.

As budget negotiations continue throughout the weekend, things could change — the House could agree to take the Senate’s offer and include the funding, or it could refuse.

Toledo filed a similar request last year, which was initially included in the state budget but was vetoed as part of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ $1.66 billion budget cut, the largest in Florida history. The cuts were needed after the Legislature finalized its proposed budget due to expected economic losses related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There’s been a divide between Tampa Bay lawmakers on the agency, with calls by some Senators to dissolve the organization.

St. Petersburg Sen. Jeff Brandes filed a bill (SB 1130) to dissolve the agency in February, saying it would allow other entities to focus on getting things done and eliminate an agency Brandes sees as duplicative and ineffective. However, the bill has yet to receive a committee hearing — a likely death sentence at this point in the game.

“I don’t think it needs to be a state funded, state authorized entity,” Brandes told Florida Politics. “In many ways, it’s duplicative to the federal and state programs that are currently operating.”

Other Tampa Bay legislators also filed bills this year seeking to alter TBARTA. Democratic Sen. Darryl Rouson joined Republican Rep. Amber Mariano in refiling a bill to give mayors more flexibility as members of the agency.

Under the law currently in place, mayors who serve on the regional transit group must be present to vote, but under the proposed legislation (HB 389, SB 422), a Mayor could send a designated alternate to serve as a member of the governing board, with the ability to act as a voting member. Both proposals have cleared one committee out of three assignments.

TBARTA oversees regional transit planning in the Tampa Bay region. The agency received $4.8 million two years ago including $1.5 million for staffing.

The requested appropriation is for nonrecurring funds, however. The appropriations request anticipates $3 million to $10 million in funding request over the next five years, with funding needs expected beyond five years.

The appropriations request would also allocate $213,214 to expenses for rent and utilities, phone and internet, travel and parking, training, printing and copying, office supplies, postage, office furniture and equipment and various other fees and expenses, and $20,000 would be allotted for consultants and contracted services for financial and administrative services, transportation planning, project management, strategic communication, public awareness and marketing.

The Legislature created TBARTA in 2007 to develop a transportation master plan for a seven-county region of West-Central Florida. The agency covers Citrus, Hernando, Hillsborough, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas and Sarasota counties.

Its original name was the Tampa Bay Area Regional Transportation Authority and while its mission was broad, it served limited purposes including operating a regional van pool. The Florida Legislature voted to change the transportation in its name to transit and restructured its purpose to serve as a regional transit planning agency to coordinate intra-county plans.

However, that change established an unfunded mandate and every year since lawmakers have come back asking for funding to keep operations rolling. Critics saw the agency as a wasted and duplicative endeavor while supporters considered it a way to establish regionalism for transit in a system where individual county transit agencies tend to focus only within their borders.

Post Views: 50

Kelly Hayes

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousCOVID-19 death toll surpasses 35K in Florida, another 6K new cases confirmed

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories