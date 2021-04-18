   

House, Senate continue prison consolidation standoff

Jason DelgadoApril 18, 20214min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Senate, House at odds on pandemic funding for backlogged court system

Coronavirus in FloridaHeadlines

Florida reaches 8 million vaccinated for COVID-19

InfluenceTampa Bay

St. Petersburg Police Athletic League may get $2 million from state for renovations

Florida Prison 1
Pay increase for correctional officers are now part of negotiations.

Despite ongoing negotiations between budget chiefs, the House and Senate remained mostly divided Sunday on a proposal to consolidate state prisons in Florida.

There are signs, though, that the Senate’s consolidation plan is beginning to give way to House opposition.

Originally, the Senate called for the closure of one 1,500-bed prison in Florida by the end of the year.

Their proposal also called for a study to determine various implications including prison age, facility maintenance needs, staffing, and the impact of a closure on a local community’s economy.

But under the latest Senate offer, they removed the year-end deadline and relaxed the consolidation-seeking language.

“Ours is more if we close and theirs is more when we close,” explained Rep. Scott Plakon, chairman of the House Justice Appropriations Subcommittee.

Additionally, the Senate’s latest offer adds language to give a 3% pay increase for security service employees such as correctional officers.

“We want to make sure that money that we can save through that closure is spent on DOC corrections officers,” said Sen. Keith Perry, chairman of the Senate Appropriations Conference Committee on Criminal and Civil Justices.

“They’re the ones who are on the frontlines, and so anything we can do to help them.”

Consolidation proponents note the state’s shrinking inmate population.

According to data released at the latest Criminal Justice Estimating Conference (CJEC), the prison population come June is expected to decrease by 7.9%.

Critics, meanwhile, note that courts remain backlogged under the pandemic.

According to CJEC data, the felony backlog totals 27,364 cases as of March.

“At this time, they do not expect to return to full operating capacity until FY 2021-22, with their backlog expected to take until the end of FY 2023-24 to resolve itself,” the executive summary adds.

Consolidation aside, both Chambers are seeking long-term remedies for  the state’s understaffed correctional facilities.

On Saturday, the Senate joined the House on a budget allocation to reduce shift lengths from 12-hour shifts to 8.5-hours.

Post Views: 79

Jason Delgado

Jason Delgado covers news out of the state capital for Florida Politics. After a stint with the U.S. Army, Jason attended the University of Central Florida where he studied American Policy and National Security. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. Throw him a line at [email protected] or on Twitter at @JasonDelgadoFL.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousFlorida reaches 8 million vaccinated for COVID-19

nextSenate, House at odds on pandemic funding for backlogged court system

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories