House, Senate continue prison consolidation standoff

Despite ongoing negotiations between budget chiefs, the House and Senate remained mostly divided Sunday on a proposal to consolidate state prisons in Florida.

There are signs, though, that the Senate’s consolidation plan is beginning to give way to House opposition.

Originally, the Senate called for the closure of one 1,500-bed prison in Florida by the end of the year.

Their proposal also called for a study to determine various implications including prison age, facility maintenance needs, staffing, and the impact of a closure on a local community’s economy.

But under the latest Senate offer, they removed the year-end deadline and relaxed the consolidation-seeking language.

“Ours is more if we close and theirs is more when we close,” explained Rep. Scott Plakon, chairman of the House Justice Appropriations Subcommittee.

Additionally, the Senate’s latest offer adds language to give a 3% pay increase for security service employees such as correctional officers.

“We want to make sure that money that we can save through that closure is spent on DOC corrections officers,” said Sen. Keith Perry, chairman of the Senate Appropriations Conference Committee on Criminal and Civil Justices.

“They’re the ones who are on the frontlines, and so anything we can do to help them.”

Consolidation proponents note the state’s shrinking inmate population.

According to data released at the latest Criminal Justice Estimating Conference (CJEC), the prison population come June is expected to decrease by 7.9%.

Critics, meanwhile, note that courts remain backlogged under the pandemic.

According to CJEC data, the felony backlog totals 27,364 cases as of March.

“At this time, they do not expect to return to full operating capacity until FY 2021-22, with their backlog expected to take until the end of FY 2023-24 to resolve itself,” the executive summary adds.

Consolidation aside, both Chambers are seeking long-term remedies for the state’s understaffed correctional facilities.

On Saturday, the Senate joined the House on a budget allocation to reduce shift lengths from 12-hour shifts to 8.5-hours.