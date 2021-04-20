   

Legislature’s PreK-12 allocators punt budget over federal funding issues
Stock image via Adobe

Renzo DowneyApril 19, 20213min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesTech

$30 million cybersecurity line item pops up in state admin budget

HeadlinesTech

Senate proviso would gift SLERS contract to L3Harris

HeadlinesInfluence

Senate, House agree on Florida National Guard education funding

Teacher wearing protective mask to Protect Against Covid-19,Group of school kids with teacher sitting in classroom online and raising hands,Elementary school,Learning and people concept.
'I guess the Senate is just not there yet.'

House and Senate budgeters will defer to lead negotiators on primary and secondary education after a difference of opinion derailed discussions.

The House and Senate couldn’t agree on whether the Legislature has the authority to distribute a portion of federal funds that have been set aside for school districts. As a result, PreK-12 negotiators Sen. Doug Broxson and Rep. Randy Fine are saving the debate for the top level of leadership.

Lawmakers are saving the consideration of $10 million in federal funds from the American Rescue Plan expected for Florida for the next stage of the budget process. Also in the American Rescue Plan is about $12 million for Florida’s school districts, which the House wants to allocate itself.

“The House’s position is that the Legislature should appropriate the federal funds,” Fine said. “I guess the Senate is just not there yet.”

As a result, the entire PreK-12 education portion of the budget will head to the next level of the budget process, where lead budgeters Sen. Kelli Stargel and Rep. Jay Trumbull will negotiate the differences.

“Without that, it was difficult to match up our projects together and some of the issues, so that kind of threw a monkey wrench into the whole process.” Broxson said.

While the entire budget is getting “bumped,” that doesn’t completely nullify agreements Broxson’s and Fine’s teams made. Stargel’s and Trumbull’s teams will likely agree to some allocations that have already been hashed out.

Among the latest agreements lawmakers made in the latest round of negotiations, the Senate agreed to provide school districts with $42 million in school hardening grants, maintaining the level of funding provided last year. Initially they had scrapped that item while the House wanted to maintain it at the normal levels.

School hardening is meant to improve the physical security of school buildings based on the results of the Florida Safe Schools Assessment Tool.

“I know neither one of us are really happy that we did not get an earlier start, and now we’re at the point we’re at the end of the process and we’re just gonna have to send it up to our big chair, the President and Speaker and their chair and let them solve the issues,” Broxson said.

Post Views: 148

Renzo Downey

Renzo Downey covers state government for Florida Politics. After graduating from Northwestern University in 2019, Renzo began his reporting career in the Lone Star State, covering state government for the Austin American-Statesman. Shoot Renzo an email at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @RenzoDowney.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSal Nuzzo, Steve Delie: Lawmakers work to protect public employee rights

nextHouse approves $50M for 2nd DCA, but location is still up in the air

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories