   

Senate wants $300 million for Florida Forever funded through coronavirus relief

Jacob OglesApril 21, 20214min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Data privacy bill easily clears House

HeadlinesInfluence

Senate clears substance abuse recovery legislation

Influence

House embraces mental health commission proposal

Wildlife COrridor water color
A proposal earmarks dollars for the Florida Wildlife Corridor.

The Senate wants to devote $300 million from the American Rescue Plan allocation toward the Florida Forever trust. That’s an amount unseen in a decade for the trust, but the level many conservation activists say should be a minimum annual contribution.

The budget line topped the first proposal from the chamber of how to spend around $10 billion in federal spending approved by Congress. The Senate plan includes plans on how to spend nearly $3.2 million of that, including cleaning up the Piney Point industrial site.

But it also devotes significant cash toward trusts, including the frequently swept Florida Forever account. The plan comes after the House and Senate came to the table with different amounts set for trust. The House Agriculture & Natural Resources Appropriations Subcommittee fully funded the trust, including $100 million for land acquisition through Florida Forever.

The Senate plan, before the federal coronavirus relief package was passed, included half that level of funding, about $50 million. That’s also the amount Gov. Ron DeSantis included in his budget proposal.

But the new Senate proposal for how to allocate the federal spending significantly changes things, and could fund the program on a more longterm basis.

Florida Forever is a conservation and recreation lands acquisition program aimed to conserve the state’s natural and cultural heritage.

Specifically, the Senate proposes using the money for the Florida Wildlife Corridor, a decades-long effort to connect ecological greenways throughout the state of Florida. As of 2016, the network covered 16.7 million acres of connected wildlife habitats from Florida Bay to the Georgia and Alabama state lines.

Last year, the Legislature, with DeSantis’ support, funded the purchase of an additional 14,000 acres of land using Florida Forever funding, with 8,000 of those within with Wildlife Corridor.

Florida voters in 2014 approved an amendment to the Constitution requiring full funding for Florida Forever but it has not received full funding since 2011. Environmental activists have said the $300 million level should serve as minimum funding.

Post Views: 65

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousHouse embraces mental health commission proposal

nextSenate clears substance abuse recovery legislation

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories