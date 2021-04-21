Ashley Moody gets tough with Joe Biden over court-packing ‘tyranny’

Florida’s Attorney General continued an increasingly confrontational trend toward the Joe Biden administration Wednesday, “warning” the Biden administration to allow public access to the deliberations of a commission that could change the configuration of the U.S. Supreme Court.

Ashley Moody, in both video and media release, asserted the public’s right to “observe and challenge” advisory panels, including the Commission on the Supreme Court that will weigh the future of the nation’s top judicial panel. Nothing short of democracy itself is at stake, the AG contends, with court expansion threatening democracy and boosting tyranny.

The video led off with a “warning about the path our President and some members of Congress are leading us down,” regarding a “process to pack our U.S. Supreme Court.”

“These are alarming initial steps, as we have seen historically in other nation-states that can lead to the demise of democracy,” Moody warned, citing the cautionary example of Venezuelan dictator Hugo Chavez as an illustration of what could happen in America.

“The political takeover of our courts is a nod to tyranny and is the single most terrifying political issue we face today,” Moody cautioned.

Moody hit similar points in her media release, targeting the so-called “radical power grab.”

“The potential political takeover of our courts is a threat to the foundation of our system of government and the separation of powers instilled in our Constitution. As Florida’s Attorney General, I will do everything in my power to stand against President Biden’s radical power grab,” Moody contended in the media release.

The AG’s advice to Biden: “Follow the law.”

“The Federal Advisory Committee Act is designed to ensure public access to all meetings of advisory committees like President Biden’s Commission on the Supreme Court of the United States. We must be allowed to observe and challenge any and all undemocratic, un-American policy recommendations that threaten our democracy. If the President ignores my request to conduct these meetings in the sunshine, I will utilize the full power entrusted to me by the voters of Florida to preserve America’s judicial system,” Moody promised.

Moody also sent a letter to the Biden administration on Tuesday on the subject, demanding the White House commit within seven days of receipt to opening access to the commission meetings.

She is more than willing to back up such letters with legal action. Moody has filed a federal action to block Biden from stopping deportations of undocumented immigrants. She has also sued Biden‘s White House to try to get the state’s cruise industry back in the water.