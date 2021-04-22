New compact with Seminole Tribe, deal on sports betting in Florida ‘imminent’

Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Seminole Tribe of Florida are expected to announce details of a new gaming compact imminently, according to several news sources and confirmed by Florida Politics.

Anchoring the deal is an agreement to give the Seminoles exclusive control of sports betting, which the Tribe would be able to offer at its own facilities as well as through pari-mutuels and its platform known as Hard Rock Digital.

The deal is expected to land the state at least $500 million a year in revenues from the Tribe, well over the $350 million or so a year that the Seminole Tribe had been paying the state under the old deal, which has fallen into disarray over disagreements on what games could be offered at state pari-mutuel facilities.

The Seminole Tribe’s last payment under that deal hit state coffers in mid-2018.

However, the new deal would put the pari-mutuel disagreements to bed by explicitly allowing those facilities to continue offering their current slate of designated player games without running afoul of the gaming compact. Also, the Tribe would be granted exclusive rights to offer craps and roulette at their own properties.

The Tribe would oversee all sports betting in the state, including at pari-mutuel facilities, which would share revenues with the Tribe, reportedly with a better end of a 60%-40% split though some reports indicate it could be 55%-45%.

In addition to pari-mutuels, the Seminoles would be able to enter into a deal with one other online gaming platform, such as FanDuel, DraftKings, or Barstool.

By putting the Tribe in control of the new sports betting market, the Governor and legislative leaders believe the state could allow for sports betting without violating a constitution amendment that appeared on the 2018 ballot as Amendment 3 and requires voter approval for any future gaming expansion.

As a sovereign tribal nation, the Seminole’s gaming operations are governed under the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act (IGRA), allowing them to circumvent the amendment.

Under the proposed deal, the Tribe would not object to real estate mogul Jeffrey Soffer transferring his casino permit to the Fontainebleau Hotel on Miami Beach. On its own, an agreement with the Tribe would not allow Soffer to forge ahead with the transfer — it would require legislative approval.

But, since the old permit would be transferred, rather than a new one being issued, the move would also avoid any entanglements with the constitutional amendment.

The biggest remaining question is when the Legislature will OK the potential new compact or transfer legislation. It is possible that legislation could drop next week and get fast-tracked through the House and Senate, but it would be a tight timeline.

It is also possible that the Legislature could call a Special Session as early as next month to ratify the deal.

Senate President Wilton Simpson, a chief proponent of the deal, has already indicated he would be amenable to a Special Session.

“I believe we’re in a reasonable place that a compact could get finished sometime this year, maybe in the next week or two, maybe in a Special Session,” Simpson said on April 16. “I’m not pushing that off; I just think these things are very complex issues, and it takes a while.

“So maybe we’ll get those done this Session, the things you’ve seen proposed. And if not, clearly they would be taken up, if we do a Special Session, if we do a compact.”

However, House Speaker Chris Sprowls does not have the same urgency, telling reporters it was “pretty late” in the Session for lawmakers to take up a gaming deal. The Legislative Session is scheduled to end on April 30.