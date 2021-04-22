   

Human trafficking bill awaits House consideration

Jason DelgadoApril 22, 20214min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Florida Supreme Court strikes down proposed adult-use marijuana amendment as ‘misleading’

HeadlinesInfluence

Expanded ‘Right to Farm’ protections pass

HeadlinesInfluence

Transgender activists make last-minute push against parents’ bill of rights

human_trafficking (Large)
Florida ranks third in the nation for reported human trafficking cases.

A bill that would empower human trafficking victims and establish a confidentiality privilege between them and victim advocates now awaits a full House vote.

Sponsored by Sen. Manny Diaz, the bill (SB 1826) contains a slew of provisions that aim to address human trafficking in Florida.

Republican Rep. Jackie Toledo moved Thursday to adopt the Senate bill in place of her companion proposal.

“Human trafficking is not just the Hollywood projection of international vacationers who get abducted for ransom,” Toledo said. “It can be a child who is coerced by a pair or a stranger on Snapchat or TikTok.”

Among the provisions, the bill would make communication between an advocate and a victim privileged. It would also formalize training requirements for human trafficking victim advocates and trained volunteers.

Additionally, the proposal would expand the definition of “human trafficking,” to include “purchasing, patronizing, (or) procuring” another person for the purpose of exploitation of that person, according to a staff analysis.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, roughly 24.9 million people are trafficked around the world. Of those, about 2.5 million are within the United States.

The bill would further allow a human trafficking victim to expunge their criminal record at no cost if the crimes happened while the person was part of the human trafficking scheme.

“This change will impact the lives of these victims,” Toledo said.

Youth are often the target of traffickers. The average age of a minor who is trafficked is 11-13 years old, the DOJ reports.

Notably, the bill would expand charges committed against minors to include victims believed to be under 18 years old.

“In almost all cases, the victim is coerced by someone they trust during a time of vulnerability, a time of weakness or abandonment,” Toledo said. “These new technologies have become a tool for predators and catalysts for these crimes that have been more and more prevalent in today’s headlines.”

Florida ranks third in the nation for reported human trafficking cases.

In 2018, Florida received 767 reports of human trafficking cases of which 149 were minors, according to the staff analysis.

If signed into law, the proposals would take effect July 1.

Post Views: 127

Jason Delgado

Jason Delgado covers news out of the state capital for Florida Politics. After a stint with the U.S. Army, Jason attended the University of Central Florida where he studied American Policy and National Security. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. Throw him a line at jaso[email protected] or on Twitter at @JasonDelgadoFL.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSenate passes seaport preemption bill

nextSenate OKs ‘parental bill of rights’ in near party-line vote

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories