Rick Scott vows ‘day of reckoning’ against corporations, urges them to lobby up

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott continued to get traction for his hits on “woke” corporations, with a showcase A-Block spot on Fox News Primetime Thursday.

Cued up with a sympathetic intro from host Ben Domenech, the first-term Senator railed against corporate cave-ins to the left, and not so implicit threats for revenge on corporations, vowing a “day of reckoning” for private sector companies that boycott states like Georgia in the wake of voting law changes earlier this year.

If there was any softening of his rhetoric, it was on the margins, where he seemed to qualify earlier claims that “no amount of lobbyists” can save prerogatives like “corporate welfare.”

During his television hit Thursday, Scott alluded to his “letter to all these woke CEOs this week,” describing an open letter op-ed he published on the Fox Business website.

“I said ‘stop lying’. I mean, stop acting like you’re the elitists, you’re all-powerful, all-knowing. You’ve lied about what’s happened in Georgia, and there’s a day of reckoning for your lies,” Scott contended. “We’re seeing that all you care to do is kowtow to the radical left.”

Scott, who came into politics after a well-documented career as a health care CEO, then fulminated that these companies “still want us to buy your stuff.”

The Senator said “there’s a backlash coming up against these CEOs.” He predicted tough sledding for corporations once Republicans take over Washington.

“They’re going to have to hire a lot more lobbyists than what they’ve got now,” Scott quipped.

The Senator has rehearsed his concerns about “woke” companies as a central part of his messaging this week, but his position seems to have softened regarding the professional lobby corps from just days prior.

“Your latest attempts to hurt Georgia’s economy will help us do something that is long overdue — make corporate welfare a thing of the past. There will be no number of well-connected lobbyists you can hire to save you. There will be no amount of donations you can make that will save you. There will be nowhere for you to hide,” Scott warned in the aforementioned op-ed for Fox Business.