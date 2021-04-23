   

Human trafficking bill coasts through House

Jason DelgadoApril 23, 20213min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

House backs changes in agency head appointments

HeadlinesInfluence

Ashley Moody seeks injunction in cruise ship case

HeadlinesInfluence

House agrees to maintain nursing home money, saves hospital funding

human trafficking 2
'This is happening in our backyards.'

A bill that would expand the rights of human trafficking survivors gained unanimous support in the House Friday.

The bill (SB 1826) contains a slew of provisions. Republican Rep. Jackie Toledo, the House companion bill sponsor, moved to adopt the Senate bill on Thursday.

“This bill is a step in ensuring we can help victims regain normalcy in life,” Toledo said. “This bill assures victims that they are not criminals. It confirms that the State of Florida will protect the victims and survivors of human trafficking and that our state does not tolerate its presence in our borders.”

The proposal would expand the definition of human trafficking to include “purchasing, patronizing, (or) procuring” another person for the purpose of exploitation of that person, according to a staff analysis.

It would also make communication between an advocate and a victim privileged.

Further, human trafficking victims would be allowed to expunge their criminal record at no cost if the crimes happened while the person was part of the human trafficking scheme.

“Nobody wakes up in the morning and says: Hey, today, I’m going to sell my body,” Toledo said on the House floor. “They don’t wake up with the goal of having their body or labor exploited for someone else’s gain.”

Youth are often the target of traffickers. The average age of a minor who is trafficked is 11 to 13 years old, the DOJ reports.

The bill would expand charges committed against minors to include victims believed to be under 18 years old.

“This is happening in our backyards,” Toledo said.

Florida ranks third in the nation for reported human trafficking cases. In 2018, Florida received 767 reports of human trafficking cases of which 149 were minors, according to the staff analysis.

Speaking on the House floor, Republican Rep. Toby Overdorf suggested the U.S. and Mexico border crises will be a factor in Florida’s battle with human trafficking.

“As we see an influx of immigrants across our state due to various policies that we’re seeing on the federal side, we’re going to see more and more unfortunately,” Overdorf said.

Post Views: 104

Jason Delgado

Jason Delgado covers news out of the state capital for Florida Politics. After a stint with the U.S. Army, Jason attended the University of Central Florida where he studied American Policy and National Security. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. Throw him a line at [email protected] or on Twitter at @JasonDelgadoFL.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousFlorida drivers send 12K letters to lawmakers opposing PIP repeal

nextHouse agrees to maintain nursing home money, saves hospital funding

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories