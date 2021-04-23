House approves bill to ban disability abortions after emotional debate

Despite staunch and emotional testimony from Democrats, the Republican-controlled House passed a bill Friday that would ban disability abortions in Florida.

Sponsored by Republican Rep. Erin Grall, the bill (HB 1221) would prohibit a physician from performing an abortion if they know or should know that a woman’s decision to abort is based on a test result that suggests a disability.

The bill makes exceptions for abortions deemed necessary to save a woman’s life. It also extends immunity to a woman if they violate or conspire to violate the provision.

The House OK’d the bill with a 74-44 vote after Democratic Rep. Robin Bartleman shared her own emotional journey.

Speaking on the floor, Bartleman wept as she detailed the pregnancy complications she navigated with God and her husband some years ago.

Several lawmakers stood to surround and comfort the freshman lawmaker.

She urged the Chamber to vote against the bill.

Democratic Rep. Allison Tant spoke about the challenges she faced while raising a child with a disability. She noted not everyone can shoulder the costs.

“It is something that not every family can do,” Tant said. “Not every family has the ability to get her $6,000 bill for a surgery and figure out a way to pay for it. Not every family can do the things that we have done.”

The decision, she asserted, is determined best by families.

“We shouldn’t be making decisions for them,” Tant continued. “Everybody knows what their other children can manage. Everybody knows what their marriage can survive”.

Democratic Rep. Michele Rayner, meanwhile, asserted the bill will disproportionally impact minority women.

If passed, Florida would become the 10th state to ban disability abortions. Notably, legal challenges are ongoing in seven of the nine states with similar laws in place.

According to a staff analysis, data on disability abortions is limited and not tracked by most states.

“However, retrospective analysis of abortions from 1995-2011 estimated that 67%-85% of women who receive a prenatal diagnosis of Down syndrome in the United States elect to abort the fetus,” the staff analysis adds.

During debate, Republicans largely boiled the issue down to a firm pro-life position.

“These challenges should not be a denial of our most basic and God-given right: the right to life,” said Republican Rep. Tyler Sirois.

They also described disability abortions as “eugenics.”

“As a representative duly elected to this chamber, I’m here to tell you that I believe that terminating a pregnancy on the basis of a child’s disability is indeed a form of eugenics and I believe it is wrong,” Sirios continued.

If sighed into law, the bill would take effect July 1.