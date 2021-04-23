   

House backs changes in agency head appointments
Nikki Fried
Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith called the proposal “a nakedly political power grab.”

Florida’s Governor would have more sway in appointing four state agency heads under a bill that awaits action in the Senate.

The House on Thursday voted 78-36 to approve a proposal (HB 1537) that would alter the Cabinet’s role in appointing the secretary of the Department of Environmental Protection, the commissioner of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the executive directors of the Department of Veterans’ Affairs and the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.

The four agency heads currently require support from the Governor and the three Cabinet members — the Attorney General, Chief Financial Officer and Agriculture Commissioner. Under the bill, for example, appointment of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement commissioner would require a majority vote of the Cabinet, with the Governor and attorney general on the prevailing side.

As another example, the appointment of the Department of Environmental Protection secretary would require a majority vote of the Cabinet, with the governor on the prevailing side.

Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith called the proposal “a nakedly political power grab” intended to diminish the power of Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, the only Democrat on the Cabinet and a likely challenger next year to Gov. Ron DeSantis. But bill sponsor Tommy Gregory rejected Smith’s contention and said the change is a “policy” matter. Under the bill, the Senate would still be required to confirm the appointments. A similar Senate bill (SB 1674) was not heard in committees.

Republished with permission from The News Service of Florida.

