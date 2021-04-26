Make America Florida? New PAC hints at Ron DeSantis’ political future

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is in the 2024 Republican Presidential mix, and as if on cue, a potentially supportive political action committee materialized this month.

The Make America Florida political action committee was registered with the Federal Elections Commission on Apr. 2.

The account is based in Tallahassee, with Melissa Peters as treasurer.

“With a client-centric approach, Melissa makes the accounting and compliance process as painless as possible so you can focus on what really matters — winning elections,” her bio page reads.

Peters had little to say when contacted by Florida Politics Monday morning about the PAC’s purpose.

She downplayed her role, saying “I’m just the treasurer,” disclaiming knowledge about who or what the PAC supported or opposed. She would not deny the PAC supports DeSantis, who has been increasingly linked with the urging to “make America Florida.”

On the committee’s webpage, a statement of purpose does not mention DeSantis.

“Make America Florida is a federal SuperPAC committed to spreading the policies that have made Florida a conservative model for the Nation” goes the claim.

Rep. Alex Andrade, on

, also disclaimed a DeSantis connection in responding to a tweet about the post.

“I wish! But no, #makeamericaflorida is just a great phrase conservatives have been using for months because of the success Florida has been experiencing,” Andrade said.

The Super PAC has a Twitter account, with 64 followers thus far.

It includes links to merchandise, such as the “Make America Florida” t-shirt, which “makes a great staple piece in any wardrobe!”

The committee also offers a “My Governor is better than your governor” shirt for those who prefer that rhetorical approach to the pro-DeSantis proposition.

DeSantis, though nowhere near officially declaring for 2024, is making the moves of a potential candidate in the exploratory phase. A spring trip to Pennsylvania is just one of many forays into potential primary battlegrounds ahead for the Governor. He spoke in Texas earlier this year also.

Potential 2022 reelection opponents have already suggested that DeSantis won’t be able to commit to meaningfully serving a second term as Governor.

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried said he was “looking at 2024” earlier this month.

“If he’s running for President, he will have to declare, you know, right before or right after the November election. Which means the first two years, he’s campaigning all over the country. And his last two years, he’s going to be President. So who gets duped? The people of the state of Florida,” Fried contended.

Prediction markets like DeSantis’ chances. Currently, he is the favorite for the GOP 2024 nomination on the PredictIt platform.