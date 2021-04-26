   

Make America Florida? New PAC hints at Ron DeSantis’ political future

A.G. GancarskiApril 26, 20215min3

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Legislature agrees to set up Biscayne Bay Commission to assist with rehabilitation projects

HeadlinesTech

Rocket parts recovery act heads to Governor’s desk

HeadlinesInfluence

School choice bill passes Senate

deSantis reuters (Large)
DeSantis for President rumors won't be quieted by this revelation.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is in the 2024 Republican Presidential mix, and as if on cue, a potentially supportive political action committee materialized this month.

The Make America Florida political action committee was registered with the Federal Elections Commission on Apr. 2.

The account is based in Tallahassee, with Melissa Peters as treasurer.

“With a client-centric approach, Melissa makes the accounting and compliance process as painless as possible so you can focus on what really matters — winning elections,” her bio page reads.

Peters had little to say when contacted by Florida Politics Monday morning about the PAC’s purpose.

She downplayed her role, saying “I’m just the treasurer,” disclaiming knowledge about who or what the PAC supported or opposed. She would not deny the PAC supports DeSantis, who has been increasingly linked with the urging to “make America Florida.”

On the committee’s webpage, a statement of purpose does not mention DeSantis.

Make America Florida is a federal SuperPAC committed to spreading the policies that have made Florida a conservative model for the Nation” goes the claim.

Rep. Alex Andrade, on

, also disclaimed a DeSantis connection in responding to a tweet about the post.

I wish! But no, #makeamericaflorida is just a great phrase conservatives have been using for months because of the success Florida has been experiencing,” Andrade said.

The Super PAC has a Twitter account, with 64 followers thus far.

It includes links to merchandise, such as the “Make America Florida” t-shirt, which “makes a great staple piece in any wardrobe!”

The committee also offers a “My Governor is better than your governor” shirt for those who prefer that rhetorical approach to the pro-DeSantis proposition.

DeSantis, though nowhere near officially declaring for 2024, is making the moves of a potential candidate in the exploratory phase. A spring trip to Pennsylvania is just one of many forays into potential primary battlegrounds ahead for the Governor. He spoke in Texas earlier this year also.

Potential 2022 reelection opponents have already suggested that DeSantis won’t be able to commit to meaningfully serving a second term as Governor.

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried said he was “looking at 2024” earlier this month.

“If he’s running for President, he will have to declare, you know, right before or right after the November election. Which means the first two years, he’s campaigning all over the country. And his last two years, he’s going to be President. So who gets duped? The people of the state of Florida,” Fried contended.

Prediction markets like DeSantis’ chances. Currently, he is the favorite for the GOP 2024 nomination on the PredictIt platform.

Post Views: 262

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSenate OK's bill to raise smoking age

nextSenate passes controversial election law update

3 comments

  • Frankie M.

    April 26, 2021 at 11:33 am

    Make America Florida? Open up the country to all the mouthbreathers and import/export the rona to everyone!

    Reply

  • Marla

    April 26, 2021 at 12:04 pm

    I want DeSantis to server two terms as my governor. After that, he could run for POTUS.
    IMO whoever runs in 2024 will be running against Kamala, not Biden, regardless of what’s said now.

    Reply

  • Suzi

    April 26, 2021 at 12:37 pm

    Are you kidding? Florida ranks almost last in education, health care, child care, affordable housing, unemployment and crime prevention! Why would you establish such a foolish name – Make America just like failed Florida?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories