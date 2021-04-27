COVID-19 state of emergency order set to expire Monday. Will Gov. DeSantis extend it?

Gov. Ron DeSantis has until the end of Monday to extend the year-long emergency order declaring a state of emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The original order was issued on March 1, 2020, and has continued to be extended in increments of 60 days.

The order facing extension was filed on Feb. 26, and, 60 days later, the clock is ticking on its renewal. The Governor has been silent so far as time winds down.

The latest version of the order continues the declared state of emergency due to COVID-19, and states that “the impact of COVID-19 poses a continuing threat to the health, safety and welfare of the State of Florida and its residents.”

The order also states that as Florida continues to recover, the Governor is “committed to providing all available resources to assist Floridians and local communities with their efforts.”

Declaring a state of emergency activates the state’s emergency operations center and allows the state to receive assistance from the federal government. The order has also allowed the Governor to deploy the Florida National Guard to help.

Under the order, state and local agencies are given leeway to take additional precautions to keep people safe from exposure, like implementing mask mandates.

It has also allowed licensed health care workers certified in other states to practice in Florida — expanding the availability of care.

If the order is not extended, it could also affect those who are filing for unemployment.

On Saturday, the Governor’s Work Search Requirement waiver expired after an extension was not passed. Now, the Department of Economic Opportunity is requiring those filing for unemployment to start showing proof they are searching for a job.

Currently, tens of thousands of Floridians are still missing all of their payments and many other people are experiencing a variety of issues with the CONNECT system, which shut down April 15.

Those looking to claim payments will now have to show proof they’ve applied for at least five jobs per week in the state’s CONNECT system every two weeks. Those who live in counties with less than 75,000 people only have to prove they’re searching for three jobs per week.

Over the past few weeks, the state has continued to report higher cases of COVID-19, averaging around 5,000 to 7,000 daily cases. Since the start of the pandemic, when the Governor first issued the order, the state has reported 2,208,584 total cases of COVID-19, as well as 35,534 deaths.

Florida Politics has reached out to the Governor’s office, but did not hear back by the time of publishing.