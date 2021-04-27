   

Council on Compulsive Gambling lobbies up in advance of Special Session

Peter SchorschApril 27, 20212min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesSpecial Session

No Casinos vows to challenge new gambling Compact in court

HeadlinesSpecial Session

Gov. DeSantis signs new gambling compact with Seminole Tribe of Florida

HeadlinesInfluenceSpecial Session

Gaming regulation legislation pushed to Special Session

Gambling
The future of sports betting and casino gambling in Florida is now in sight.

The future of sports betting and casino gambling in Florida is now in sight after the Governor and the Seminole Tribe of Florida agreed to a blockbuster deal on Friday.

Anchoring the deal is an agreement to give the Seminoles exclusive control of sports betting, which the Tribe would be able to offer at its own facilities as well as through pari-mutuels and its platform known as Hard Rock Digital.

The deal is expected to land the state at least $500 million a year in revenue from the Tribe.

But even though the deal will likely sidestep the constitutional amendment blocking any gambling expansion without voter approval, it could expand gambling addiction.

That’s the concern for the Florida Council on Compulsive Gambling, which recently signed its own compact — or lobbying deal — with Richard Pinsky of Akerman.

“While everyone is concerned with the economic impact and how to slice up the pie, we want to make sure lawmakers are thinking about the impact to families and communities,” Pinsky said.

The Florida Council on Compulsive Gambling wants to ensure that alongside the new deal, the state works to update its compulsive gambling statute, which hasn’t been touched in more than 15 years.

That statute currently requires compulsive gambling hotline information to be posted near slot machines and requires gambling facilities to train employees to recognize problem gaming situations.

The Florida Council on Compulsive Gambling says the statute will need a refresh if it hopes to be effective in the age of app-based sports betting. It hopes to get lawmakers to listen when they come back for a Special Legislative Session on gaming next month.

Post Views: 11

Peter Schorsch

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises and is the publisher of some of Florida’s most influential new media websites, including Florida Politics and Orlando Rising and Sunburn, the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics. Schorsch is also publisher of INFLUENCE Magazine. For several years, Peter's blog was ranked by the Washington Post as the best state-based blog in Florida. In addition to his publishing efforts, Peter is a political consultant to several of the state’s largest governmental affairs and public relations firms. Peter lives in St. Petersburg with his wife, Michelle, and their daughter, Ella.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 4.27.21

nextGov. DeSantis did not extend Florida's COVID-19 state of emergency order

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories