Council on Compulsive Gambling lobbies up in advance of Special Session

The future of sports betting and casino gambling in Florida is now in sight after the Governor and the Seminole Tribe of Florida agreed to a blockbuster deal on Friday.

Anchoring the deal is an agreement to give the Seminoles exclusive control of sports betting, which the Tribe would be able to offer at its own facilities as well as through pari-mutuels and its platform known as Hard Rock Digital.

The deal is expected to land the state at least $500 million a year in revenue from the Tribe.

But even though the deal will likely sidestep the constitutional amendment blocking any gambling expansion without voter approval, it could expand gambling addiction.

That’s the concern for the Florida Council on Compulsive Gambling, which recently signed its own compact — or lobbying deal — with Richard Pinsky of Akerman.

“While everyone is concerned with the economic impact and how to slice up the pie, we want to make sure lawmakers are thinking about the impact to families and communities,” Pinsky said.

The Florida Council on Compulsive Gambling wants to ensure that alongside the new deal, the state works to update its compulsive gambling statute, which hasn’t been touched in more than 15 years.

That statute currently requires compulsive gambling hotline information to be posted near slot machines and requires gambling facilities to train employees to recognize problem gaming situations.

The Florida Council on Compulsive Gambling says the statute will need a refresh if it hopes to be effective in the age of app-based sports betting. It hopes to get lawmakers to listen when they come back for a Special Legislative Session on gaming next month.