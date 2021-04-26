   

Sprinkle List: Beverly Hills sewer funding finds flow

Sprinkle funds could solve septic woes.

Jacksonville struggles with the ongoing need to convert failing septic systems to city sewer, and the House “sprinkle” list may offer some help.

The House included $4.6 million for septic tank phaseout in Northwest Jacksonville’s Beverly Hills East neighborhood.

That number falls somewhat short of the $6 million sought by Rep. Wyman Duggan for the Ballard Partners-pushed project, just another installment payment in Jacksonville’s long-delayed and very costly septic tank phase-out plan. The city proposed to match the $6 million with its own money.

The $6 million was intended to fund the phase out of 200 tanks, a move the appropriations request claims would be good for the adjacent Ribault River.

The need is real: the city and its utility, JEA, embarked on a plan to phase out the tanks five years ago. At that time, Beverly Hills was in the top three in terms of need.

The funding, should it meet with final approval from Gov. Ron DeSantis, would help the city and its municipal utility to get a bit closer to the daunting tasks of phaseout projects promised a half century ago.

Cost overruns have plagued the project over all, notes News4Jax.

″I don’t know the details of exactly why it’s off, but the combination of time, the economy and the complexity of the work makes it harder to do, and the estimate was not the same as what the funding was in place for,” new CEO Jay Stowe said.

The scope of the Beverly Hills Septic Tank Phase-Out project includes a new wastewater collection system and a pump station to move wastewater offsite, according to the appropriations request.

The legislative will is toward fixing these issues, with larger budgetary movement in that direction as the final document takes shape.

The budget includes $500,000,000 of proposed septic to sewer conversion funding, with the House and Senate agreeing to appropriate coronavirus relief funds in that direction. That too is contingent on DeSantis’ approval in the final budget.

    Categories