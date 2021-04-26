   

Budget chiefs rollout PECO spending

Charter schools are a big winner in the proposal.

The Legislature plans to spend roughly $644.9 million on public education capital outlay projects (PECO) in the 2021-2022 state budget.

PECO funds are dollars awarded to public schools, community colleges, and universities for capitol needs such as building repair, renovation and construction.

The latest award towers over the previous year’s allocation of $354 million, reflecting the anticipated infusion of federal relief dollars into the state budget. President Joe Biden signed the federal relief bill last month.

In all, budget chiefs plan to award $243.7 million in PECO cash toward projects and more than $401.2 million in general revenue.

The general revenue, Senate budget chief Kelli Starge said, is contingent upon the American Rescue Plan.

“We don’t know exactly what we’re going to be getting from the federal government,” Stargel said. “That’s why this is called a contingency plan.”

Notably, lawmakers don’t know when they may receive the funds either.

Charter schools stand to rake in the most under the latest agreement. They’re slated to collect more than $183.4 million for maintenance projects.

University projects, meanwhile, will take in $112.9 million — $95.5 million of which is contingent upon general revenue. Among the projects, Florida State University’ College of Business is lined up to receive $17 million in general revenue.

The funding comes as the Tallahassee-based university works to replace outgoing president and former House Speaker John Thrasher.

Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran is a speculated contender for the position. Speaking to POLITICO Florida this month, Corcoran stopped short of confirming or denying interest.

“It would be an amazing honor, but right now we’re focused on having a strong close to our school year and having a great session,” he told POLITICO Florida.

The budget proposal also offers $644.9 million for state college projects — more than $243.7 million of which is PECO dollars.

Pasco-Hernando State College is slated to receive the most college funding. They are booked to collect $25 million to construct a Student Success and Community Engagement Center.

More funding details are available below.

Jason Delgado

Jason Delgado covers news out of the state capital for Florida Politics. After a stint with the U.S. Army, Jason attended the University of Central Florida where he studied American Policy and National Security. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. Throw him a line at [email protected] or on Twitter at @JasonDelgadoFL.

