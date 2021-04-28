   

House approves new round of specialty license plates, bill heads to Governor’s desk
House members found cause to debate a specialty license plate bill.

Haley Brown
April 28, 2021

0-final-endless-summer-highres-surfn_orig
These latest specialty plates would join a brimming queue.

A bipartisan bill to create specialty license plates that rolled through the committee process faced pushback on the House floor.

The bill passed 115-2 but not without debate.

Legislation, sponsored by Sen. Dennis Baxley in the upper chamber and Rep. Allison Tant in the lower chamber, was intended to create a new specialty license plate that benefits Florida parks. But twelve other specialty license plates were rolled into the parks plate bill during a committee meeting.

Legislators, it would seem, have realized the power of a specialty plate to bolster the bottom line of their favorite nonprofits. Portions of the annual use fees from each plate are given to a non-profit.

Rep. Tommy Gregory took issue with this part of the process though he supported the bill.

“I don’t think it’s appropriate to have state employees raising money for nonprofits while they’re on duty,” Gregory said.

Tant said the state employees who work on the plates are paid out of the fees collected from the plates.

But the power has its limitations, because each specialty plate requires buy-in from the public.

Within 24 months after pre-sale vouchers become available, at least 3,000 vouchers must be sold before the plate is manufactured. If a specialty plate does not reach the presale threshold, the plate will not be manufactured.

These latest specialty plates would join a brimming queue. Currently, there are 120 specialty license plates available for purchase, and another 33 jostling for pre-sale vouchers. The state puts a cap on 150 specialty license plates. However, if a license plate is discontinued after 12 consecutive months of poor sales, another specialty plate can take its place.

The other 12 plates now riding on the specialty parks plate bill include: “Support Health Care Heroes” to honor health care workers in light of the pandemic, a disease prevention and early detection license plate, a plate for the Inter Miami soccer team, one for Orlando United, a plate to recognize Toastmasters, a plate for the threatened Florida-native gopher tortoise, a Margaritaville plate benefitting a singing charity, a plate promoting eco-tourism, a Biscayne Bay plate, an Honor Flight plate and a marine wildlife license plate to benefit wild dolphins.

The money a nonprofit makes off the fees has to be spent in the state of Florida.

Benefitting organizations submit designs to the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles for approval.

A few changes to existing specialty plates were also rolled in to the park’s plate bill.

Haley Brown

Haley Brown is a capitol reporter for FloridaPolitics.com.

