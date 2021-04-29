Conservation groups call on veto of seaports legislation

More than 20 organizations called Thursday for Gov. Ron DeSantis to veto controversial seaports legislation. That came the morning after the issue was revived and passed and two days after it appeared completely sunk.

Legislation passed as an amendment to a broader transportation bill (SB 1194) Wednesday evening would reverse and prohibit regulations on maritime commerce passed through voter referendums. The issue arose after Key West voters passed three measures in November placing limits on the cruise industry there.

Those prohibited ships with 1,300 or more passengers from docking there and capped visitors from ships to 1,500 cruise passengers per day. One measure also called for ships that brought less environmental risk and pollution.

“Florida’s ocean and coastal assets are a key economic driver for the state, as well as the foundation of the state’s cultural identity,” said Jon Paul “J.P.” Brooker, director of Florida Conservation at Ocean Conservancy.

“Port authorities and local governments know their local waterways best. Allowing local governments to tailor regulations that can reduce shipping emissions is critical in a state like Florida that is facing down the effects of climate change on a near daily basis.”

Fishing industry professionals said the legislation also puts coral reefs and fish populations at risk.

“Our fishing guides consider the impacts of large cruise ships to be nothing short of a man-made water quality disaster,” said Capt. Will Benson of the Lower Keys Guides Association.

“Over the past 20 years we’ve seen firsthand what happens when cruise ships that are too large traverse our reef and disturb the coral, sea grass, and hard bottom habitats — causing death and destruction and ultimately a decline in the fishery on which we depend. The disaster however can be reversed by upholding home rule and showing strong leadership.”

Benson said if DeSantis vetoes the legislation, it will allow the fishery to heal itself after years of destruction.

“Indeed, we witnessed this healing process at work throughout the past year, when large cruise ships were absent from the waters surrounding Key West,” Benson said.

A total of 23 organizations signed onto a letter calling for a veto.

Lawmakers argued the referenda in Key West were unlawful because only Congress can regulate maritime commerce. Legislation only passed, notably, when language was limited to referenda.

The legislation passed in the House affects all 15 deepwater ports, but only Key West has voter measures in place that will be affected if the bill is signed into law.