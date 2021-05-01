CDR Health and Coastal Cloud tout 2 million COVID-19 vaccines administered statewide

CDR Health has announced the administration of 2 million COVID-19 vaccines across the state through its vaccination data management system, CDR HealthPro.

CDR Health, in partnership with Coastal Cloud, has supported the Florida Department of Health and FEMA in 53 counties across the state since the start of the pandemic, distributing testing and, later, vaccinations.

“We are thrilled to have reached this incredible milestone, having spent the first 90 days ramping up our capacity to vaccinate Floridians before we reached our first one million doses,” Tina Vidal-Duart, CDR Health’s CEO, said in a statement. “We have administered another 1 million vaccines in only 30 days, which accounts for nearly 25% of all vaccinations in the state. I’m incredibly grateful for my team on the ground that continues to work tirelessly.”

The venture between CDR Health and Coastal Cloud has been used at FEMA sites, state-operated sites, as well as vaccine locations run by county or regional officials. CDR HealthPro helps monitor the testing and vaccination process from registration to scheduling and onto completion.

The software has been used to administer more than 190,000 vaccines in underserved communities, including homebound seniors, assisted living facilities and centers for independent living.

“We are incredibly proud of our partnerships with CDR Health, and on the ground with so many others across the state of Florida, that enabled us to reach this milestone of vaccinating 2 million Floridians against COVID-19,” Coastal Cloud co-founder Sara Hale said in a statement. “Our technology has allowed vaccination sites to provide a safe, easy and fast vaccination process and to increase capacity very quickly to meet the needs of our residents. We look forward to continuing to support the efforts to combat COVID-19.”

The health system has 168 vaccination sites, and has operated more than 10,000 mobile vaccination missions in efforts to vaccinate hard-to-reach and underserved populations.

As of Friday, 8.8 million individuals have been vaccinated in the state, including nearly 6.2 million individuals who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.