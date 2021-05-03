Florida PTA, PhRMA announce $110K grant for STEM education

The Florida PTA is set to receive a $110,000 STEM Pipeline educational grant from the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) to support 20 Florida school’s STEM curriculum initiatives.

The grant, announced Monday, will be used to help teachers throughout Florida with a passion for STEM deliver core concepts through a specially crafted curriculum and project-based learning. Children learn the importance of teamwork, leadership and problem-solving to help them navigate real-world problems.

“We appreciate PhRMA and their member companies for devoting resources to STEM curriculum in our state,” said Dr. Danielle Thomas, vice president for education at the Florida PTA. “The Florida PTA wants to ensure all students have the family and community support needed to access and pursue STEM opportunities and careers.

“We are thrilled to provide schools with resources to foster passion for STEM education, show children how much fun STEM can be and educate families about STEM careers and education pathways, which is essential to bridge the STEM gap and inspire the next generation of STEM professionals.”

There expected to be more than 9 million jobs in STEM — science, technology, engineering, and mathematics — fields next year, an increase of about 1 million since 2012. While many STEM careers, such as engineering or accounting, require a four-year degree, about half of STEM jobs only require a two-year degree.

PhRMA’s STEM Talent Pipeline program was created to support existing or developing STEM initiatives and show students that the biopharmaceutical industry actively supports their passion for learning. Educational programs in schools and clubs can teach the building blocks of STEM skills that the industry’s workforce needs while providing students with critical opportunities.

“It is critical that we continue to foster growth and opportunity for skilled technical workers if we want to continue to find cures and treatments that save lives,” said Sarah Sutton, senior manager of public affairs at PhRMA. “PhRMA represents the nation’s leading biopharmaceutical research companies and draws from a broad range of STEM fields that span all levels, from lab technicians to medical scientists and chemists to mathematicians, statisticians and industrial engineers. We’re excited to partner with the Florida PTA to support student’s passion for STEM curriculum at the K-12 level and develop future Florida innovators.”

PhRMA has also produced distance learning resources to help educate students and serve as a resource to teachers and parents to answer questions and address concerns around the current global health crisis, and spark curiosity and interest in the areas of study that lead to new cures every day.

The following Florida schools and local PTA’s were selected as recipients of the grants through the Florida PTA:

— Miami Beach South Pointe Elementary School

— Hialeah-Miami Lakes High School Parent Teacher Student Association

— IPrep Academy North

— Miami Sunset Senior High School

— Miami Beach Senior High School

— Miami Coral Park Senior High School

— Winter Springs Elementary School

— Milwee Middle School

— Bay Meadows Elementary School

— Union Park Middle School

— A. K. Suter Elementary School

— Fox Trial Elementary School

— Sunset Lakes Elementary School

— Coral Springs Middle School

— Robinson High School

— Lutz K-8 School

— Claywell Elementary School

— Umatilla Elementary School

— Hidden Oaks Elementary School

— Rolling Green Elementary School