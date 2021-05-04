   

Republicans mock Charlie Crist entry to Governor race, herald open House seat

Jacob Ogles May 4, 2021

Attacks started before the Democrat even held his launch event.

As Charlie Crist launched his second run for Governor as a Democrat, his former political party openly mocked his values.

Crist on Tuesday announced he will challenge Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2022. That comes after he was elected to three terms in Congress as a Democrat, one term as Governor as a Republican, and failed statewide bids for Governor as a Democrat and Senate as an independent.

The Republican Governors Association, of which Crist was once a prominent member, labeled Crist’s ambitions as “pathetic.”

“The only thing about Charlie Crist that hasn’t changed since his last two runs for statewide office is that Florida still can’t trust Charlie,” said RGA spokesperson Joanna Rodriguez. “Floridians have rejected Crist as a statewide candidate twice already, and whether it’s in the Democratic primary or the General they’ll do the same again this time.”

An RGA email mocked Crist’s “wine nights at D.C. steakhouses and screwdrivers on the commute to his day job” since winning a seat in Congress in 2016. The organization then lists progressive positions held by the former Republican Governor like wanting to abolish the electoral college.

Rodriguez also notes Crist has said he thanks God that Joe Biden is now President, but will run in a state former President Donald Trump won by three percentage points.

At the National Republican Campaign Committee, news of Crist’s run for Governor was primarily trumpeted as a chance to flip a blue seat in Florida red again. Crist’s seat was recently rated as evenly divided by Cook Political Report, and that’s before redistricting led by the Republican Legislature.

The NRCC formally moved Florida’s 13th Congressional District to its Exit List.

“Charlie Crist can see the writing on the wall: The Democrats’ socialist agenda that includes eliminating private health insurance, trillion-dollar tax hikes, defunding the police and opening our borders will send his party back to the minority in 2022,” said NRCC spokeswoman Camille Gallo.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg.

