   

‘2014 was on me’: Charlie Crist wants to get it right in North Florida this time
Crist spent the second day of his campaign for Governor in Pensacola.

Haley BrownMay 5, 20215min1

Related Articles

2022Headlines

Charlie Crist says Ron DeSantis’ COVID-19 ‘victory tour’ is ‘weird’

Coronavirus in FloridaHeadlines

Universities to return to ‘pre-COVID operations’

2022Headlines

Gov. DeSantis to sign elections bill Thursday before West Palm Beach rally

crist pensacola 2
Crist’s campaign schedule offers a tacit acknowledgment of past mistakes.

U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist’s first campaign stop during his third bid for Governor seemed like any other. He met teachers, union members and local Democratic party leaders in a local Pensacola restaurant.

But the location – North Florida – appeared to be an acknowledgement of mistakes made in 2014, the last time the former-Governor ran for – and lost – the office.

Crist is such a fixture in Florida politics, a star-stuck woman who was at the Five Sisters Blues Café Wednesday called him a “celebrity” when she shook his hand and asked for a photo.

He served as Florida’s Governor from 2007 to 2011 as a Republican. Then Crist left the office to run for U.S. Senate, a race he lost to Sen. Marco Rubio, as an independent. Crist then tried to get the governorship back in 2014 but lost, as a Democrat, to now-Sen. Rick Scott.

And lessons from that loss seem to be guiding this latest 2022 bid to be Florida’s Governor. Crist has admitted he did not spend enough time in North Florida during that campaign.

Speaking Wednesday to the small group gathered despite the steady rain, Crist made a point to say the area is important.

“If you’re trying to be the Governor of Florida, you can’t forget about Pensacola, Escambia and all of Northwest Florida,” Crist said.

But during the Democratic primary you almost can. Large concentrations of Democrats in Broward and Miami-Dade counties can sway a Democratic primary in Florida, meaning democratic candidates usually spend a lot of time in south Florida as opposed to north Florida, which has historically been a Republican stronghold.

But there isn’t technically a field of Democratic contenders yet — something Crist was quick to point out when he told reporters he considers Gov. Ron DeSantis is his biggest opponent right now.

“Well certainly he’s the biggest — he’s my only opponent right now. Nobody else has declared. I don’t even think he has,” Crist said.

Local democratic operatives in Escambia County maintain their area is an important stop for Democrats. Alma Woods is a retired educator and secretary of Democrats of Escambia.

“Escambia County is not as red as people think it is, and we made great inroads in Escambia County in the last election,” Woods said. “There are 79,000 Democrats in Escambia County, so it’s not as red as you might think it is.”

But Crist’s campaign strategy of booking an early stop in north Florida may be less about the numbers and more about showing he’s committed to making sure 2014 doesn’t happen again.

“Honestly, I just think when you go through life, one of the things I think our candidacy offers is experience and wisdom,” Crist said. “Not having spent enough time in North Florida in 2014 was on me, and that’s why I’m here on the second day of this campaign.”

Post Views: 86

Haley Brown

Haley Brown is a capitol reporter for FloridaPolitics.com. Her background includes covering the West Virginia Legislature for a regular segment on WVVA-TV in Bluefield called Capitol Beat. Her reporting in southern West Virginia also included city issues, natural disasters, crime, human interest, and anchoring weekend newscasts. Haley is a Florida native. You can reach her at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousGov. DeSantis touts Florida's economic recovery over 'lockdown' states

nextGov. DeSantis to sign elections bill Thursday before West Palm Beach rally

One comment

  • John

    May 5, 2021 at 6:16 pm

    Charlie may find the folks up there are not communists.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories

    This is default text for notification bar
    Learn more