   

Universities to return to ‘pre-COVID operations’

News Service Of FloridaMay 5, 20212min0

UF Monuments and Buildings
That includes social and athletic activities.

Florida’s state universities are expected to return to pre-coronavirus operations during the upcoming school year, including at athletic and social events, top system officials said Wednesday.

An early evening news release signed by Syd Kitson, chairman of the university system’s Board of Governors, and Marshall Criser, chancellor of the system, said the 12 public universities “expect to increase classroom occupancy to pre-COVID capacity by the 2021-22 academic year and return to pre-COVID operations. Further, we anticipate returning to full in-person participation in athletic and social activities on our campuses, including fan participation in stadiums and arenas.”

The announcement did not provide further details. After the coronavirus pandemic hit Florida in March 2020, university campuses shut down and students were required to take online courses. Campuses reopened this school year, though universities used a variety of measures to try to prevent COVID-19 from spreading.

_____

Republished with permission from The News Service of Florida.

News Service Of Florida

The News Service of Florida provides journalists, lobbyists, government officials and other civic leaders with comprehensive, objective information about the activities of state government year-round.

