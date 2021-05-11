Lisset Hanewicz maintains fundraising lead in St. Pete City Council race

Despite having a smaller haul compared to previous months, Lisset Hanewicz maintained her spot as the lead fundraiser in April as she seeks the St. Petersburg City Council District 4 seat.

Hanewicz raised $8,410 last month, bringing her total contributions to $47,389 since she launched her campaign Feb. 1.

The former prosecutor for the Pinellas-Pasco State Attorney’s Office had about 40 donors in March, comprised primarily of individual contributors and three businesses.

Hanewicz received $1,000 donations from Roland Ribblet, the director of corporate real estate at Franklin Templeton, and Feldman Equities.

Hanewicz spent $6,356 in April, primarily with Blue Ticket consulting. Having spent $15,017 since the start of her campaign, she’s now left with $32,372 cash on hand.

The other candidates in the race include Clifford Hobbs III, who filed to run for the district in August, as well as Douglas O’Dowd, who filed to run in mid-February.

Hobbs came in as the second highest fundraiser, collecting $4,344 in April. Hobbs saw nearly 30 donors, all individuals. Notable contributors to his campaign include former Attorney General candidate and attorney Sean Shaw, who gave $1,000, and St. Pete mayoral candidate Vincent Nowicki, who donated $100.

Hobbs had a relaxed spending period, dishing out only $989 on marketing.

Since the start of his campaign, Hobbs has raised $13,808, and has spent $8,543. He entered May with $5,265 cash on hand.

O’Dowd, who is a local business executive, raised $3,030 this period, from a little over a dozen individuals. O’Dowd received a $1,000 contribution from affordable housing developer Blue Sky Communities.

O’Dowd spent $774 in April, primarily on signage.

This is the first campaign finance report from O’Dowd showing contributions, meaning he will enter May with $2,228.

Two candidates, Lauren Hubbard and Wendy Wesley, have withdrawn from the District 4 race.

The candidates are running for the seat currently held by mayoral candidate Darden Rice, who is term limited. The district encompasses areas around Crescent Lake and Historic Old Northeast up to the Meadowlawn and Fossil Park neighborhoods.