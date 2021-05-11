Florida Chamber Safety Council welcomes new executive director, expands online training

The Florida Chamber Safety Council on Tuesday announced Jason Mozo has joined the team serving as executive director.

“The Florida Chamber Safety Council was recently created as part of the Florida Chamber’s six-year strategic plan and comes as Florida is on target to add 2 million jobs by 2030,” Florida Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Mark Wilson said.

“With the addition of Jason to our team, we are moving the mission forward toward achieving the 39 goals of the Florida 2030 Blueprint and making Florida the safest, healthiest and most sustainable state in America as we prepare for the 26 million Floridians who will call Florida home by 2030.”

Mozo brings more than 15 years of safety and business development experience to the Safety Council. He was involved in developing safety trainings and programs for companies such as Honeywell, Nestle, Red Bull, Lockheed Martin, Tropicana, Budweiser, and United Rentals in addition to serving on the safety committees for organizations such as Associated Builders & Contractors, Suncoast Utilities Contractor Association and the American Society of Safety Professionals.

The Barry University School of Law graduate has also served as a keynote speaker at several safety conferences nationwide and as a guest professor at the University of Florida, Florida International University and Auburn University teaching OSHA standards, safety and best practices in the workplace for their undergraduate and graduate programs.

Mozo’s certifications include OSHA 500 — Authorized OSHA Outreach Instructor Construction Industry, OSHA 501 – Authorized OSHA Outreach Instructor General Industry, Certified Forklift Instructor, Certified Aerial Work Platform Instructor, and Certified CPR/First Aid/AED Instructor.

“The Florida Chamber Safety Council serves a powerful role for all businesses, but particularly small to mid-size businesses that often don’t have full-time safety, health and sustainability expertise on staff,” Florida Chamber Safety Council president Katie Yeutter said. “The experience and best practices Jason will offer to Florida’s businesses alongside those of the Florida Chamber Safety Council Advisory Board will help us create a world class culture of safety in Florida.”

Mozo’s hire was announced alongside an expansion to the Safety Council’s suite of tools with the launch of an online, on-demand safety training platform, as well as the addition of a new risk management tool, ProcessMap, to its lineup.

The online safety training platform offers 1,400 courses in 17 languages. The digital format allows businesses to host private trainings, attend public trainings or complete safety training from the convenience of an employees’ computer. Courses cover topics ranging from equipment safety, such as forklift training, to emergency trainings on what to do in the event of an injury or active shooter.

ProcessMap, meanwhile, is a leading data intelligence platform that will help businesses record safety incidents and get actionable insights to boost performance. The ProcessMap built-in analytics tool empowers EHS professionals to make decisions proactively to improve employee health and safety, ensure compliance, and better manage organizational risks. Access to the tool will be provided to Safety Council members free of charge.

“The Florida Chamber Safety Council is working to ensure Florida companies become a model for safety, health and sustainability — and that begins with putting a premium on safety trainings and management,” Yeutter said.

“Our mission is to connect with Florida companies and provide safety solutions that match the needs of every business while building a culture of safety throughout Florida. The Florida Chamber Safety Council’s extensive suite of public, private and now online, on-demand trainings coupled with our investment in ProcessMap is another step in serving as a valuable partner to businesses that don’t necessarily have a full-time safety professional on staff.”

The Florida Chamber launched the Safety Council a year ago as part of its efforts to grow the state economy from the 17th largest in the world to the 10th over the next decade. The Council has since become the official National Safety Council Chapter for Florida.